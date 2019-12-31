Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.80 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger



The strong growth should continue.

Further margin improvements should be


achieved as a result of the scalable business model.



In financial year 2018, Aves One AG increased its revenue significantly and


also achieved a disproportionate improvement in earnings. We assume that


this trend will continue in the future. In financial year 2018, revenue


increased by 45.4% to EUR 77.68 million (previous year: EUR 53.43 million).


The key factors for this revenue growth were further assets under


management (AUM) acquired in 2017 and in 2018. In particular, the NACCO


transaction in the third quarter of 2018 led to a significant increase in


AUM. Overall, AUM increased by 83.1% in financial year 2018 to EUR 820.93


million (previous year: EUR 448.46 million). Due to the large NACCO


transaction, the company also brought the original plan for EUR 1 billion


AuM forward from 2020 to 2019.



A disproportionate improvement in earnings was achieved as a result of


strict cost discipline and a lean management approach. EBITDA increased by


79.3% to EUR 52.19 million (previous year: EUR 29.11 million) leading to an


improvement in the margin from 54.5% (2017) to 67.2% (2018). In particular,


the cost of materials ratio increased again, because of the further


increase in capacity utilisation. As a whole, a net profit adjusted for


non-cash FX effects of EUR 3.66 million was achieved (previous year: EUR


-13.35 million).



Guidance for the 2019 financial year is based on revenue of at least EUR


110 million, EBITDA of at least EUR 80 million and assets under management


of at least EUR 1 billion. We consider this guidance to be conservative and


assume AuM of EUR 1.03 billion and forecast additional revenue amounting to


EUR 118.10 million in 2019. We assume that the focus will continue to be on


the Rail segment and that the Container segment will be expanded


opportunistically. In particular, the NACCO transaction is expected to


contribute to revenue for the entire financial year 2019. In the Container


segment, we expect a slight decline in capacity utilisation, but this


should be more than compensated by rising lease prices. For the Rail


segment, we are assuming that the balanced portfolio will be expanded


further. In this way, in the 2018 financial year an extremely cyclically


independent segment was built up by the approx. 20% holding in rail tank


cars, whereas the company can participate in the higher growth performance


in, for example, the Intermodal segment.



Strict cost discipline and a lean management approach should result in


disproportionately improved earnings with increasing revenue. We expect


EBITDA to increase by 65.0% to EUR 86.13 million (previous year: EUR 52.19


million), a margin improvement from 67.2% (2017) to 72.9% (2018). In our


opinion, average financing costs should continue to decline as the Rail


segment will generally see more favourable conditions. We are therefore


forecasting a net profit of EUR 10.96 million in 2019, which represents a


very high net margin of 9.3%.



Through the scalable business model, further margin improvements should be


achieved in the medium term. We are currently anticipating a continuation


of the high growth momentum and, against the backdrop of the higher


forecast level, we have issued a stock price target of EUR 12.80 (so far:


EUR 12.10) so we therefore give this a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18259.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


++++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 27.05.2019 (16:55 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 28.05.2019 (09:00 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2019



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



