Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY




11.12.18 10:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.10 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker



Aves One continues its very good performance in the third quarter of 2018.


We confirm our forecast and stock price target of 12.10EUR; Rating: Buy.



Aves One AG has maintained its high growth rate in the first nine months of


2018, increasing its revenue by 27.2% to EUR 50.41 million (previous year:


EUR 39.64 million). This trend results from the investments made, higher


capacity utilisation and the improved rental rates in the Container


division.

Revenue was therefore distributed evenly between the rail


segment, at EUR 23.07 million (previous year: EUR 19.54 million) and the


container segment, at EUR 23.52 million (previous year: EUR 17.75 million).



With regard to profits, there were improved margins and the EBITDA


increased disproportionately by 65.8% to EUR 35.22 million (previous year:


EUR 21.25 million), representing an EBITDA margin of 70.0% (previous year:


53.6%). This positive development also resulted in a positive adjusted EBT


of EUR 2.60 million, compared with EUR -10.25 million in the previous year.


The positive pretax profit demonstrates that the company was already able


to use the high economies of scale to its advantage and to generate profits


for shareholders before the contributions from the Nacco transaction in the


initial consolidation in the current fourth quarter of 2018 materialise. We


believe this trend will continue.



The future development is also supported by the NACCO/CIT transaction, an


important deal for Aves One, especially in this industry environment. In


addition to the consolidation in Q4 2018 and the corresponding pro rata


revenue and profit participation, this transaction is expected to generate


annual revenue of approximately EUR 37 million and achieve an EBITDA of EUR


28 million for 2019. Furthermore, this transaction is a special milestone


for Aves One, as the industry now views Aves One AG as a strong player and


a potential customer for deals. According to management, this has already


led to an increase in the number of offers.



In light of the Q3 figures and the guidance specification, we hereby


confirm our forecast. The company expects to generate revenues of EUR 75-78


million and an EBITDA of EUR 53-55 million for 2018 as a whole. Our current


forecast for 2018 is EUR 77.02 million in revenue, with an EBITDA of EUR


54.31 million. As a result, our forecast remains within the limits of the


Guidance. We confirm our price target of EUR 12.10 per share and reiterate


our BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17397.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


++++++++++++++++


Datum (Uhrzeit) Fertigstellung: 07.12.2018 (11:25 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) erste Weitergabe: 11.12.2018 (10:30 Uhr)


Kursziel gültig bis: max. 31.12.2019



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






