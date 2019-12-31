Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG

Unternehmen: Aves One AG

ISIN: DE000A168114

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 12.10 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker

Aves One continues its very good performance in the third quarter of 2018.

We confirm our forecast and stock price target of 12.10EUR; Rating: Buy.

Aves One AG has maintained its high growth rate in the first nine months of

2018, increasing its revenue by 27.2% to EUR 50.41 million (previous year:

EUR 39.64 million). This trend results from the investments made, higher

capacity utilisation and the improved rental rates in the Container

division.



Revenue was therefore distributed evenly between the rail

segment, at EUR 23.07 million (previous year: EUR 19.54 million) and the

container segment, at EUR 23.52 million (previous year: EUR 17.75 million).

With regard to profits, there were improved margins and the EBITDA

increased disproportionately by 65.8% to EUR 35.22 million (previous year:

EUR 21.25 million), representing an EBITDA margin of 70.0% (previous year:

53.6%). This positive development also resulted in a positive adjusted EBT

of EUR 2.60 million, compared with EUR -10.25 million in the previous year.

The positive pretax profit demonstrates that the company was already able

to use the high economies of scale to its advantage and to generate profits

for shareholders before the contributions from the Nacco transaction in the

initial consolidation in the current fourth quarter of 2018 materialise. We

believe this trend will continue.

The future development is also supported by the NACCO/CIT transaction, an

important deal for Aves One, especially in this industry environment. In

addition to the consolidation in Q4 2018 and the corresponding pro rata

revenue and profit participation, this transaction is expected to generate

annual revenue of approximately EUR 37 million and achieve an EBITDA of EUR

28 million for 2019. Furthermore, this transaction is a special milestone

for Aves One, as the industry now views Aves One AG as a strong player and

a potential customer for deals. According to management, this has already

led to an increase in the number of offers.

In light of the Q3 figures and the guidance specification, we hereby

confirm our forecast. The company expects to generate revenues of EUR 75-78

million and an EBITDA of EUR 53-55 million for 2018 as a whole. Our current

forecast for 2018 is EUR 77.02 million in revenue, with an EBITDA of EUR

54.31 million. As a result, our forecast remains within the limits of the

Guidance. We confirm our price target of EUR 12.10 per share and reiterate

our BUY rating.

