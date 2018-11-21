Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY




21.11.18
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.10 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker



In the first half of 2018, Aves One AG improved its operating performance


at every level, increased its revenues and margins, and generated a net


profit.

An increase in revenues of 32.3% was recorded, bringing the total


to EUR 32.37 million (previous year: EUR 24.50 million). The portfolios


acquired in 2017 and the significant increase in capacity utilisation in


the Container and Rail segments were crucial factors in these developments.


Rental rates increased in the Container segment, which also resulted in


increased revenues. The ongoing portfolio expansion trend continued, with


investments of EUR 37.1 million and USD 59.0 million in fixed assets in the


first half of 2018. On the basis of these investments, revenues are


expected to continue rising in the future.



The growth in revenue was primarily generated in Rail and Container, the


two most important segments. The Real Estate segment also contributed EUR


0.21 million in revenue. This was a result of the acquisition in March 2018


of a logistics property worth EUR 10.40 million.



The Container segment generated a 27.1% increase in revenues, bringing the


total to EUR 14.46 million (previous year: EUR 11.38 million), and


benefited from both the increased capacity utilisation and the rise in


rental rates. As a result, fixed assets in the Container segment increased


by 26.3% to EUR 269.05 million (previous year: EUR 213.00 million). In the


first half-year, additions to the portfolio included mint-condition


containers in the amount of USD 59.0 million (EUR 53.07 million). This


investment was undertaken in several instalments up to mid-2018 and is


expected to contribute further to revenue growth in the future.



In the Rail segment, revenues increased by 16.5% to EUR 14.94 million


(previous year: EUR 12.83 million). The Rail portfolio was continuously


expanded through portfolio purchases. Further growth was also generated by


the acquisition of newly built rail cars, for which additional orders are


also expected to materialise in the coming quarters. In total, fixed assets


in the Rail segment increased by 7.2% to EUR 244.10 million (previous year:


EUR 227.63 million).



Across all segments, fixed assets increased by 18.9% to EUR 513.37 million


(previous year: EUR 440.50 million), plus property in the amount of EUR


10.40 million. The assets from the NACCO/CIT transaction are not yet


included in this figure; we estimate that these will total approximately


EUR 300 million. This means that the originally planned asset volume of EUR


750 million for 2018 should be exceeded by a significant margin.



The revenue increases are reflected in a disproportionately high rise in


earnings, resulting from rising capacity utilisation rates and the lean


management approach. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin increased from an


already high level of 52.0% to 67.9%. In the same period, EBITDA rose by


72.4% to EUR 21.97 million (previous year: EUR 12.74 million). The


company's high level of cost discipline can also be seen in the holding


costs, which fell from EUR -2.59 million (H1 2017) to EUR -1.51 million (H1


2018).



The improvement in earnings was achieved across both segments. The


Container segment benefited in particular from both the increased capacity


utilisation and higher rental rates, leading to a 99.9% increase in


Container segment EBITDA to EUR 11.97 million (previous year: EUR 5.99


million). In comparison, EBITDA in the Rail segment increased by 16.7% to


EUR 11.07 million (previous year: EUR 9.49 million). The EBITDA margin in


the Rail segment, on the other hand, had already been at a very high level


in the previous year and remained stable at 74.1% (previous year: 74.0%).


By contrast, the EBITDA margin in the Container segment increased from


52.6% (H1 2017) to 82.8% (H1 2018). The reasons for this included the


increase in rental rates, higher capacity utilisation and the selling off


of vacant containers, which had placed a double burden on the margin, due


previously to the permit fee on the one hand and the lack of rental income


on the other.



Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects, this led to a net profit of


EUR 1.14 million (previous year: EUR -6.77 million). Having had a


profitable first quarter this financial year, we therefore also ended the


second quarter in profit. We expect that this trend will continue and that


we will be able to keep generating a net profit.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17247.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung (German): 08.11.18 (1:38 pm)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe (German): 08.11.18 (2:30 pm)


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung (English): 20.11.18 (1:35 pm)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe (English): 21.11.18 (3:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...