Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

In the first half of 2018, Aves One AG improved its operating performance

at every level, increased its revenues and margins, and generated a net

profit.



An increase in revenues of 32.3% was recorded, bringing the total

to EUR 32.37 million (previous year: EUR 24.50 million). The portfolios

acquired in 2017 and the significant increase in capacity utilisation in

the Container and Rail segments were crucial factors in these developments.

Rental rates increased in the Container segment, which also resulted in

increased revenues. The ongoing portfolio expansion trend continued, with

investments of EUR 37.1 million and USD 59.0 million in fixed assets in the

first half of 2018. On the basis of these investments, revenues are

expected to continue rising in the future.

The growth in revenue was primarily generated in Rail and Container, the

two most important segments. The Real Estate segment also contributed EUR

0.21 million in revenue. This was a result of the acquisition in March 2018

of a logistics property worth EUR 10.40 million.

The Container segment generated a 27.1% increase in revenues, bringing the

total to EUR 14.46 million (previous year: EUR 11.38 million), and

benefited from both the increased capacity utilisation and the rise in

rental rates. As a result, fixed assets in the Container segment increased

by 26.3% to EUR 269.05 million (previous year: EUR 213.00 million). In the

first half-year, additions to the portfolio included mint-condition

containers in the amount of USD 59.0 million (EUR 53.07 million). This

investment was undertaken in several instalments up to mid-2018 and is

expected to contribute further to revenue growth in the future.

In the Rail segment, revenues increased by 16.5% to EUR 14.94 million

(previous year: EUR 12.83 million). The Rail portfolio was continuously

expanded through portfolio purchases. Further growth was also generated by

the acquisition of newly built rail cars, for which additional orders are

also expected to materialise in the coming quarters. In total, fixed assets

in the Rail segment increased by 7.2% to EUR 244.10 million (previous year:

EUR 227.63 million).

Across all segments, fixed assets increased by 18.9% to EUR 513.37 million

(previous year: EUR 440.50 million), plus property in the amount of EUR

10.40 million. The assets from the NACCO/CIT transaction are not yet

included in this figure; we estimate that these will total approximately

EUR 300 million. This means that the originally planned asset volume of EUR

750 million for 2018 should be exceeded by a significant margin.

The revenue increases are reflected in a disproportionately high rise in

earnings, resulting from rising capacity utilisation rates and the lean

management approach. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin increased from an

already high level of 52.0% to 67.9%. In the same period, EBITDA rose by

72.4% to EUR 21.97 million (previous year: EUR 12.74 million). The

company's high level of cost discipline can also be seen in the holding

costs, which fell from EUR -2.59 million (H1 2017) to EUR -1.51 million (H1

2018).

The improvement in earnings was achieved across both segments. The

Container segment benefited in particular from both the increased capacity

utilisation and higher rental rates, leading to a 99.9% increase in

Container segment EBITDA to EUR 11.97 million (previous year: EUR 5.99

million). In comparison, EBITDA in the Rail segment increased by 16.7% to

EUR 11.07 million (previous year: EUR 9.49 million). The EBITDA margin in

the Rail segment, on the other hand, had already been at a very high level

in the previous year and remained stable at 74.1% (previous year: 74.0%).

By contrast, the EBITDA margin in the Container segment increased from

52.6% (H1 2017) to 82.8% (H1 2018). The reasons for this included the

increase in rental rates, higher capacity utilisation and the selling off

of vacant containers, which had placed a double burden on the margin, due

previously to the permit fee on the one hand and the lack of rental income

on the other.

Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects, this led to a net profit of

EUR 1.14 million (previous year: EUR -6.77 million). Having had a

profitable first quarter this financial year, we therefore also ended the

second quarter in profit. We expect that this trend will continue and that

we will be able to keep generating a net profit.

