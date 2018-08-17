Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY




17.08.18 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 12.10


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker



Profitability expected to be achieved this year; EUR1 billion in assets


under management projected for 2019; Very attractive rail deal from the


VTG/Nacco transaction



Aves One AG was once again able to grow dynamically in the 2017 financial


year and sales rose by 86.5% to EUR53.43 million (previous year: EUR26.65


million). The reason for this dynamic growth in sales was the further


expansion of the asset portfolio, in particular the acquisition of ERR Wien


in August 2016 (now: Aves Rail GmbH), which led to an increase in the


freight car fleet from 331 to 4,308. Overall, assets under management (AuM)


rose from EUR445.40 million (2016) to EUR448.46 million (2017) and the


gross return rose to 11.9% (previous year: 6.4%) in the same period.

The


acquisition of Aves Rail at the end of 2016 had a significant impact here.



The increase in sales also led to further increases in earnings. Due to its


lean management approach and favourable debt financing, the business


model's costs develop degressively and result in high scalability. An


EBITDA margin of 54.5% was achieved in the 2017 financial year (previous


year: 35.9%) and EBITDA stood at EUR29.11 million (previous year: EUR10.29


million), although the effects as at the balance sheet date mentioned


previously limit comparability.



The acquisition of extensive rail assets as part of the VTG/Nacco deal is


expected to make a significant contribution to the future development of


the company (see page 6). The background to this is an antitrust


requirement for VTG to sell at least 30% of the Nacco assets acquired to a


third party. In addition, the antitrust authorities imposed extensive


conditions on the characteristics of the third party, which led to a


greatly reduced number of bidders. The new buyer was not allowed to have a


very large market position and had to have experience and assets in the


rail sector. As a result, large financial investors and major competitors


were excluded from the bidding process. Aves One was thus able to acquire


the assets at what we view as a fair price (approx. EUR300 million). The


acquired portfolio appears to be extremely attractive and fits very well


into Aves One's existing portfolio. The assets are primarily located in


Germany and have a high EBITDA margin of over 75%. The assets are about 50%


freight cars and 50% rail tank cars, which also have a comparatively young


average age of about 15 years. The portfolio is particularly attractive


because it is already fully let, which is not typical in other portfolio


transactions. We believe that this transaction will add significant value


for Aves One's shareholders and should lead to the company's target of EUR1


billion in assets under management being achieved by 2019.



Due to the significant increase in assets, we expect sales growth of 44.1%


to EUR77.02 million in 2018 (previous year: EUR53.43 million), followed by


sales growth of 52.5% to EUR117.48 million in 2019 and further growth of


10.7% to EUR130.04 million in 2020. All asset classes are expected to


contribute to sales growth in accordance with their weighting.



Due to the strong sales growth, we expect dynamic EBITDA growth with a


steady expansion of margins. We expect Group EBITDA to increase by 86.6% to


EUR54.31 million in 2018, leading to an improvement in margins to 70.5%


(previous year: 54.5%). This trend is expected to continue in the following


years, with growth of 57.7% to EUR85.62 million in 2019 (72.9% EBITDA


margin) and further growth of 14.0% to EUR97.65 million in 2020 (75.1%


EBITDA margin).



Due to the dynamic development of EBITDA and declining depreciation,


amortisation and interest rates, the net margin should gradually increase.


We expect net income for 2018 to be positive, amounting to EUR3.76 million


in 2018 after EUR-13.35 million (adjusted for non-cash currency effects) in


2017. In the following years we expect net income to increase to EUR7.69


million (2019) and EUR9.18 million (2020). We therefore expect Aves One to


achieve high profitability in the medium term.



The VTG/Nacco transaction, which we believe creates significant value,


should enable the company's growth targets of 1 billion in AuM to be


achieved as early as 2019. Based on our DCF model, we have calculated a


target price of EUR12.10 (previously: EUR9.10) and have again issued a BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16821.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


++++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






