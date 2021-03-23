Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY




23.03.21 11:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Sale of the loss-making container business, Higher future profitability and


better planning ability available, Negative and positive effects balance


each other out and therefore we confirm the price target of EUR13.50;


Rating: BUY



In an announcement dated 18 March 2021, Aves One AG announced the complete


sale of its maritime container portfolio.

The company had already gradually


withdrawn from this business segment in previous reporting periods by


reducing its container portfolio, so that the current step is surprising at


this point in time, but should be seen as a consistent implementation of


the focus on the rail segment. In the container segment, which is a pure


commodity business, there is a downward trend in returns. However, this is


offset by comparatively expensive financing at Aves One AG, so that the


container segment was loss-making in the past financial years, adjusted for


currency effects.



The sale of the container segment, which is expected to be completed in the


coming months, will generate a net cash inflow of $23.8 million. In all


likelihood, however, this transaction will result in a book loss of EUR33.5


million. As this is to be taken into account in the 2020 financial


statements if possible, Aves One AG will thus report a significant decline


in the after-tax result. Against the backdrop of the resulting significant


reduction in equity, which had amounted to EUR38.14 million as at 30


September 2020, the company is considering measures to strengthen equity.


Among other things, the conversion of an existing loan in the amount of


around EUR 24 million into a hybrid loan, which will be allocated to equity


as at 31 December 2020, should result in a strengthening of the equity


base.



With the sale of the container segment, there will be no further exchange


rate effects in the future, which in some cases had a considerable impact


on the company's earnings picture in the past financial years. In addition,


the focus on the rail and swap body segment will increase the reliability


of the business development as well as the overall company profitability.


This is also against the background of the discontinuation of the high


interest rate loans for the container segment, as a result of which the


average nominal interest rate is approaching the 3.0 % mark. We therefore


rate the sale positively overall.



In the course of the current company announcement, the management of Aves


One AG has announced the revenues of the Rail segment for the past


financial year 2020. With sales revenues of around EUR 83 million (previous


year: EUR 76.13 million), the previous year's figure was exceeded by 9.0 %.


The basis for this is the successive expansion of the wagon fleet in recent


years, which was increased by a further 12% to more than 11,000 freight


wagons in 2020 with investments of EUR90.8 million. For 2021, the Executive


Board therefore expects revenues from the rail and swap body business of


more than EUR100 million.



With the complete discontinuation of container sales, revenue in 2021 will


be below the previous level. EBITDA will also decline, but overall a higher


level of profitability can be expected. However, the expected


disproportionately strong decline in financial expenses should not take


full effect until the coming financial year 2022. According to management


discussions, the economic transfer of the container segment will take place


on 1 January 2021, but the financial expenses will be allocated to Aves One


AG until the actual transfer. Consequently, the 'steady state' of the rail


and swap body business will not become visible until 2022.



With unchanged forecasts for 2020, we expect revenues of EUR 119.15 million


and unchanged EBITDA of EUR 86.44 million. However, the book loss of EUR


33.5 million is likely to burden the after-tax result, which is expected to


be clearly negative at EUR -23.45 million. In 2021, we expect revenues of


EUR 104.45 million, in line with the company's guidance. As mentioned, the


expected after-tax result of EUR 4.96 million should not yet benefit from


the discontinuation of the expensive loans in the container segment, as


financial expenses of the container segment are still partially included.


This should only be the case in 2022, when we expect a jump in the after-


tax result to EUR 11.06 million on forecast revenues of EUR 120.12 million.



The result of our DCF valuation model is a constant target price of


EUR13.50 (previously: EUR13.50), which means that the positive and negative


effects of this transaction cancel each other out. The lower equity related


to the book loss is offset by the higher profitability of the Rail


business. We confirm our BUY-Rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22217.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 23.03.2021 (9:40 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 23.03.2021 (11:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Psychedelic Mushroom Hot Stock bekämpft Übergewicht - Börsenstar steigt ein
Nach 1.156% mit Numinus (NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMed (MMEDF)

NeonMind Biosciences Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,05 € 8,95 € 0,10 € +1,12% 23.03./12:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A168114 A16811 12,80 € 7,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,05 € +1,12%  12:09
Hamburg 8,95 € +1,13%  08:09
Hannover 8,95 € +1,13%  08:10
Xetra 9,05 € +1,12%  12:17
Düsseldorf 9,00 € +0,56%  12:00
Stuttgart 9,00 € +0,56%  12:00
München 8,95 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 8,85 € -0,56%  09:47
Berlin 8,95 € -0,56%  11:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme. Neuer 525% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM)

Xigem Technologies Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 Aves One AG 04.03.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...