Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY




03.02.21 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Financing conditions further improved; New credit line increases


flexibility and planning security; Target price and rating confirmed



In an announcement dated 1 February 2021, Aves One AG announced the further


optimisation of its financing structure, together with an improvement in


financing conditions.

On the one hand, a new financing line of EUR 75


million was agreed with KfW IPEX-Bank, which can be drawn in the event of


acquisitions. According to the company, this increases both planning


security and flexibility in financing future growth. No details were given


on the conditions of this financing line, but we assume an FK interest rate


that is below the average group-wide interest rate.



Another component of the current corporate announcement is the improvement


of financing terms on existing loans. With interest savings of EUR 0.75


million on a total volume of EUR 155 million, the financing interest rate


was reduced by a further 0.5 %. The savings in financing costs are


particularly important for Aves One AG because, as a portfolio holder and


lessor of logistics assets, the company has extensive debt financing. After


nine months of 2020, finance costs amounted to EUR31.24 million, with EBIT


of EUR34.28 million. However, the company has achieved significant


improvements in financing conditions in the past reporting periods. While


the nominal interest rate was 5.2% at the end of 2016, it was significantly


improved to 3.5% by the end of 2019.



This trend is likely to have continued in the past financial year and


should continue to decline in the coming reporting periods. According to


the Executive Board, the goal is a nominal interest rate below 3.0 %, which


should lead to a further improvement in the overall quality of the result.


Further improvements should be achieved here, especially from the planned


continuation of the reduction of the container business. The container


business is transacted and financed exclusively in US dollars. Due to the


lack of access to favourable loans in US dollars, the financing costs in


the container segment are comparatively expensive. In addition, existing


bank financing is to be further optimised and thus, as currently reported,


improved.



As we have planned for this development, we are keeping our forecasts


unchanged and will revise them when the annual report is presented (April


2021). With a target price of EUR13.50, our rating remains BUY.



