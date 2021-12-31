Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.11.20 14:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13,50 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Growth course continued after nine months; target price and BUY rating


confirmed



As expected, Aves One AG has also achieved sales growth of 9.1% to EUR93.60


million (previous year: EUR85.82 million) after the first nine months of


2020. Even adjusted for extraordinary revenues from the sale of a last


logistics property amounting to EUR 3.39 million, Aves One AG achieved good


sales growth of 5.1%.



As in previous periods, only the Rail segment, which is the focus of


investment activities, contributed to the sales growth.

On the basis of the


further expansion of the Rail segment's asset portfolio to EUR722.31


million (31.12.19: EUR697.34 million) and the unchanged high capacity


utilisation, sales rose significantly by 12.7% or EUR7.06 million. However,


this was offset by a decline of -4.5% or EUR1.26 million in sales in the


container segment. This was due both to a reduced stock of sea containers


and rent reductions in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. The contrasting


trends in the two segments again reflect the company's focus on the rail


sector.



Despite the revenue growth achieved, EBITDA remained relatively constant at


EUR63.22 million (previous year: EUR63.55 million). This was due in


particular to the decline in earnings and the associated decline in margins


in the Container segment. Among other things, higher maintenance expenses


(+EUR1.01 million) were incurred here to strengthen the swap body


portfolio. In addition, Aves One AG recorded losses of EUR3.04 million from


the sale of old and unprofitable sea containers, which led to a significant


increase in other operating expenses.



The after-tax result of EUR-4.79 million (previous year: EUR13.77 million)


was significantly lower than in the previous year. However, it should be


emphasised that this figure was significantly influenced by non-cash


exchange rate effects. Whereas the same period a year ago had seen positive


exchange rate effects of EUR8.85 million, the first nine months of 2020


were impacted by exchange rate effects of EUR-8.15 million. Adjusted for


these effects, the company posted after-tax earnings of EUR3.36 million


(previous year: EUR4.92 million). This decline includes higher financial


expenses of EUR31.24m (previous year: EUR29.50m) in connection with the


continued expansion of assets.



With the publication of the 9-month figures, management considers the


achievement of a sales volume of EUR117 million and EBITDA of over EUR84


million to be realistic. In our previous estimates we assumed revenues of


EUR119.15 million and EBITDA of EUR86.44 million, which are still within


the scope of the company's guidance. We are leaving both the 2020 forecasts


and those for the coming financial years unchanged, thus confirming our


previous price target of EUR13.50 per share. The rating remains BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21893.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 30.11.2020 (12:28 pm)


Date (time) first transmission: 30.11.2020 (2:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






