Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

9 Monthly Figures 2019 - Aves One continues its good business development.





Slight adjustment of the forecast and our price target to 13.60

(previously: 13.87). Rating: Buy.

In the first nine months of 2019, Aves One AG generated revenues of 85.82

million (previous year: 50.41 million). The main revenue driver is the

rail segment with a revenue contribution of 55.61 million (previous year:

23.07 million) compared with 27.72 million in the container segment

(previous year: 23.52 million). The reason for the growth in turnover was

a significant increase in the asset portfolio. The EBITDA again improved

disproportionately by 80.4% to 63.55 million (previous year: 35.22

million), resulting in an EBITDA margin improvement from 69.9% to 74.1%.

This demonstrates the scalability of their lean management approach and

high utilization of assets. Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects

(accounting for the functional currency in the container segment), EBT

amounted to 8.92 million (previous year: 2.61 million).

With the publication of the nine-month figures, the guidance was confirmed

with revenues of at least 110 million and EBITDA of more than 80

million. We currently assess the company's business development as very

good, but we assume that the trade dispute between the USA and China will

have a slight impact on the container market. This should be particularly

reflected in the area of used containers, which are constantly being sold

by Aves One. A corresponding development can already be seen in the Q3

figures and should also be found in the Q4 results. As a result of this

effect, we have slightly adjusted our forecast and now expect EBT before

currency effects of 11.07 million (previously: 11.54 million).

Overall, it is also evident that the investment focus is also increasingly

on the rail segment. In our opinion, the rail-to-container ratio of assets

could be above the ratio of 75%/25% in the future. This development would

also reduce further volatility in business development in the context of

the current geopolitical situation. We are highly confident that further

growth will come from additional assets and further optimization of rents

and capacity utilization. The high-margin rail segment should play an even

more important role in the future.

The company continues to review various debt and equity financing options,

which could result in positive valuation adjustments. Based on our DCF

model, we have calculated a fair value of 13.60 per share (previously:

13.87) and confirm our Buy rating.

