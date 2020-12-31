Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.12.19 10:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 13.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker



9 Monthly Figures 2019 - Aves One continues its good business development.


Slight adjustment of the forecast and our price target to 13.60


(previously: 13.87). Rating: Buy.



In the first nine months of 2019, Aves One AG generated revenues of 85.82


million (previous year: 50.41 million). The main revenue driver is the


rail segment with a revenue contribution of 55.61 million (previous year:


23.07 million) compared with 27.72 million in the container segment


(previous year: 23.52 million). The reason for the growth in turnover was


a significant increase in the asset portfolio. The EBITDA again improved


disproportionately by 80.4% to 63.55 million (previous year: 35.22


million), resulting in an EBITDA margin improvement from 69.9% to 74.1%.


This demonstrates the scalability of their lean management approach and


high utilization of assets. Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects


(accounting for the functional currency in the container segment), EBT


amounted to 8.92 million (previous year: 2.61 million).



With the publication of the nine-month figures, the guidance was confirmed


with revenues of at least 110 million and EBITDA of more than 80


million. We currently assess the company's business development as very


good, but we assume that the trade dispute between the USA and China will


have a slight impact on the container market. This should be particularly


reflected in the area of used containers, which are constantly being sold


by Aves One. A corresponding development can already be seen in the Q3


figures and should also be found in the Q4 results. As a result of this


effect, we have slightly adjusted our forecast and now expect EBT before


currency effects of 11.07 million (previously: 11.54 million).



Overall, it is also evident that the investment focus is also increasingly


on the rail segment. In our opinion, the rail-to-container ratio of assets


could be above the ratio of 75%/25% in the future. This development would


also reduce further volatility in business development in the context of


the current geopolitical situation. We are highly confident that further


growth will come from additional assets and further optimization of rents


and capacity utilization. The high-margin rail segment should play an even


more important role in the future.



The company continues to review various debt and equity financing options,


which could result in positive valuation adjustments. Based on our DCF


model, we have calculated a fair value of 13.60 per share (previously:


13.87) and confirm our Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19699.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date of completion: 05/12/2019 (11:50 am) (German version: 4/12/19 4:50 pm)


Date of first distribution: 06/12/2019 (10:30 am) (German version: 5/12/19 10:30 am)


Target price valid until 31.12.2020



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






