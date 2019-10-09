Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG

Unternehmen: Aves One AG

ISIN: DE000A168114

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 13.87 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger

Business development in the 1st HY 2019, good half-year figures, guidance

confirmed, stock price target increased significantly to EUR 13.87

(previously: EUR 12.80)

Aves One AG has significantly increased its asset portfolio recently which

has led to a significant increase in revenues.



The most recent transactions

should only be reflected fully in the coming quarters, which should lead to

further revenue increases. Assets under management (AUM) increased overall

by 63.5% to EUR 839.34 million (PY: EUR 523.77 million).

In addition to the expansion of assets, a further strategic focus was also

on the Rail and Container segments. Since the Real Estate segment was last

reported, the logistics property in Alsdorf, Germany, was sold in June

2019. The property was on the balance sheet at EUR 10.90 million and the

company achieved a book profit of EUR 0.19 million from the sale.

In the first half of 2019, revenues increased by 71.7% to EUR 55.56 million

(PY: EUR 32.37 million), which was mainly as a result of the larger asset

portfolio. The company has invested more in the recent past to additional

support its growth course.

This is also reflected in segment revenues. Rail revenues increased by

139.3% to EUR 35.76 million (PY: EUR 14.94 million). In the Container

segment, significant revenue increases of 25.1% were also achieved while

overall revenues increased here by EUR 18.09 million (PY: EUR 14.46

million).

In addition to revenue increases through sales volumes, the company was

also able to noticeably increase its utilisation and rental rates. This was

also reflected in increased gross returns. In the Container segment, gross

returns rose by 5.4% (H1 2018) to 6.5% (H1 2019) and in the Rail segment,

gross yields increased accordingly from 6.1% to 6.4%.

This dynamic revenue growth was reflected in an above-average improvement

in EBITDA. EBITDA increased by 90.8% to EUR 41.90 million (PY: EUR 21.97

million), a margin improvement from 67.9% (H1 2018) to 75.4% (H1 2019). The

above-average improvements in earnings were mainly due to our lean

management approach which resulted in comparatively low personnel expenses.

Personnel expenses thus rose by 11.3% to EUR 2.34 million (PY: EUR 2.10

million).

Overall, EBIT was doubled by 100.2% to EUR 26.46 million (PY: EUR 13.22

million) thanks, among other things, to high cost discipline and economies

of scale. In the course of financing the assets acquired, the financial

result continued to increase by 57.5% to EUR 19.14 million (PY: EUR 12.15

million).

Non-cash exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 1.17 million (PY: EUR 5.09

million). Adjusted for this effect, EAT was generated which totalled EUR

3.88 million (PY: EUR -0.46 million). As a result, significant earnings

were achieved in the past half-year of 2019, accompanied by a high level of

profitability.

The company's rapid growth rate was again evident in the first half of the

year and we expect this development to continue in the second half too. The

company confirmed the guidance for the 2019 financial year with revenues of

EUR 110 million and EBITDA of EUR 80 million. We continue to view this

guidance as conservative and confirm our forecast with revenues of EUR

118.10 million in the current 2019 financial year and an EBITDA of EUR

86.13 million. Our estimates also tally with the development from the first

half of the year which, extrapolated to the full year (excluding the asset

acquisitions already made in 2019), has already generated revenues of EUR

111.11 million and an EBITDA of EUR 83.69 million. In line with the

acquisitions made, revenues and earnings should again be slightly higher.

The company is also well on the way to achieving its planned EUR 1 billion

of assets under management by the end of the 2019 financial year. AUM of

EUR 839.34 million were already reported in the first half of the year. In

the medium term, we anticipate further asset acquisitions and expect asset

utilisation to remain at a high level. This would also generate large gross

margins in the future. While absolute financing costs are expected to

increase as a result of asset acquisitions, we expect to be able to further

optimise the financing structure, especially against the backdrop of

continuing low interest rates.

Against the background of good corporate development and the rollover

effect, we raise our price target to EUR 13.87 (previously EUR 12.80) and

award the buy rating.

