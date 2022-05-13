Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd.



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd.


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: International Investment Forum


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:


Aspermont to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)



On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this


forum, Aspermont Ltd. will also present its business model and current


business development.



Presentation slot:


Aspermont Ltd. (ISIN: AU000000ASP3)



04.00 am EST (New York, Toronto time)


10.00 am CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)


05.00 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: Alex Kent, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members


of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security,


medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Aspermont' presentation are available at


the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3716522695074/


WN_DGpMon9sSautfBEH4gZ8Ng



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24107.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






