Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd.

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd.

ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 0.11 AUD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Record FY results 2021 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Profitable & scalable

XaaS model

First FY posting positive net profit after tax. The Company long term

strategy put in force a few years ago has delivered as promised.

Strongest FY cash position. The Company has over $7M cash on hand.

Highest FY Gross Margin. The Company's Gross Margin has jumped from 56% to

65% for the FY 2021 compared to the FY2020.

Highest FY Operational Cashflow. For the FY2021, the Company posted $2.6M

operational cashflow, up of $0.1M compared to the previous fiscal year.

Record EBITDA FY2021. The Company presented yearly EBITDA of $1.6M, up from

$0.4M in FY 2020 and $-1.1M for FY2019.

Phase of sustained growth. Depending on the KPI, the company is still

growing at a rate of 15% to 25%. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU

has increased by 15% to a record $1236.

Delivering on promises: The Company has exceeded all their FY2021 guidance

objectives and have set the bar even higher for FY2022.

Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.11 AUD

(0.07 EUR) per share.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of this research: 22/02/2022 (05.27 pm)

Date and time of first distribution: 23/02/2022 (10.00 am)

°