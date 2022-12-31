Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): BUY
23.02.22 10:01
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd.
Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd.
ISIN: AU000000ASP3
Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 0.11 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Record FY results 2021 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Profitable & scalable
XaaS model
First FY posting positive net profit after tax. The Company long term
strategy put in force a few years ago has delivered as promised.
Strongest FY cash position. The Company has over $7M cash on hand.
Highest FY Gross Margin. The Company's Gross Margin has jumped from 56% to
65% for the FY 2021 compared to the FY2020.
Highest FY Operational Cashflow. For the FY2021, the Company posted $2.6M
operational cashflow, up of $0.1M compared to the previous fiscal year.
Record EBITDA FY2021. The Company presented yearly EBITDA of $1.6M, up from
$0.4M in FY 2020 and $-1.1M for FY2019.
Phase of sustained growth. Depending on the KPI, the company is still
growing at a rate of 15% to 25%. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU
has increased by 15% to a record $1236.
Delivering on promises: The Company has exceeded all their FY2021 guidance
objectives and have set the bar even higher for FY2022.
Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.11 AUD
(0.07 EUR) per share.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23433.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 22/02/2022 (05.27 pm)
Date and time of first distribution: 23/02/2022 (10.00 am)
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,014 €
|0,0128 €
|0,0012 €
|+9,38%
|23.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ASP3
|A0NGFS
|0,027 €
|0,012 €
