Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): BUY

23.02.22 10:01
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd.



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd.


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 0.11 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Record FY results 2021 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Profitable & scalable


XaaS model



First FY posting positive net profit after tax. The Company long term


strategy put in force a few years ago has delivered as promised.



Strongest FY cash position. The Company has over $7M cash on hand.



Highest FY Gross Margin. The Company's Gross Margin has jumped from 56% to


65% for the FY 2021 compared to the FY2020.



Highest FY Operational Cashflow. For the FY2021, the Company posted $2.6M


operational cashflow, up of $0.1M compared to the previous fiscal year.



Record EBITDA FY2021. The Company presented yearly EBITDA of $1.6M, up from


$0.4M in FY 2020 and $-1.1M for FY2019.



Phase of sustained growth. Depending on the KPI, the company is still


growing at a rate of 15% to 25%. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU


has increased by 15% to a record $1236.



Delivering on promises: The Company has exceeded all their FY2021 guidance


objectives and have set the bar even higher for FY2022.



Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.11 AUD


(0.07 EUR) per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23433.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 22/02/2022 (05.27 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 23/02/2022 (10.00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



