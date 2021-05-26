Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): Management Interview
Aspermont Limited
Aspermont Limited
Aspermont Limited
ISIN: AU000000ASP3
Management Interview
Management Interview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource
industries.
Aspermont has invested 20 years in building a commercial model
for B2B media that is founded on providing high value content to a
globalsubscriber base. Aspermont is scaling this B2B model to serve new
sectors and new countries and in new languages to maintain global
leadership.
GBC AG: Hello Mr. Kent, can you give me a brief overview of your company,
your business model and your strategy.
Alex Kent: Sure and thank you for the opportunity.
Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource
industries. We are a 5-year-old media-tech firm, but our brands have a 185-
year history in the resource sector. Over the last few years, Aspermont
has undertaken a comprehensive review at all levels of our business-
corporate, operational, and technological. We have built a Tier 1
management team with extensive C suite experience and a strong track record
of performance and this has made the difference in consolidating our
leading position as a B2B media distributor for the mining and energy
industries today.
We, at Aspermont, are building a disruptive solution for B2B media that can
be scaled by geography and by sector. We have comprehensively proved the
efficacy of our model in one sector: mining. We are currently
experimenting, expanding, and refining our pilot model before it is ready
to be cloned in other B2B sectors around the world.
Three business models underpin our solution: XaaS, Data and Services.
Our XaaS model uses content to drive premium paying subscription audiences.
As those audiences expand, we commercialize the accrued behavioral data
with client consent.
Clients, such as service suppliers, can work with us to access Aspermont's
industry-leading global database by signing up to a range of marketing
services, such as content creation, advertising, and sponsorships.
The XaaS model supports our other two models, Data and Services, and our
strategies focus on building the 'Depth' and 'Breadth' of these models.
For XaaS, we achieve depth, through the pricing of subscriptions, as
clients add more premium content services, adopt new content formats, or
add more members to their account. Our 'Breadth' strategies focus on
increasing the number of subscriptions we have, and we achieve this through
an overall expansion in our global coverage. Put simply, by hiring more
journalists in more countries, who write in more languages and cover more
market segments, we can consistently broaden our global customer base. Over
the last few years, we have focused primarily on depth strategies, but both
aspects provide significant long-term organic growth opportunities. Over
time, we will clone our solution to several other sectors, and I believe
that the progress of our business expansion will be measured in quantum
leaps.
Today our model has been proven fit for purpose and our expansion phase is
getting under way. We start with less than 10% penetration of our Total
Addressable Market in subscriptions for mining, so there is plenty of
upside in that one sector alone.
GBC AG: Aspermont has a long history with Mining Journal being published
for 185 years. How do you plan to monetize your deep data base and how do
you plan more growth?
Alex Kent: Our database has over 7 million customer contacts which can be
monetised in many ways. Our initial focus is to develop B2B lead
generation services for our clients. Two years ago, we hired a new key
executive, Matt Smith, with a deep understanding and track record for
development of these types of commercial models. Our progress over the last
18 months in this area has been excellent, but we are still only at an
early stage in addressing these opportunities.
GBC AG: How will customers access your database? Will there be a
subscription model comparable to Netflix or will customers have to pay per
each item?
Alex Kent: Aspermont pioneered paywall content as far back as the year
2000, when we launched MiningNews.net. From that point, we have been
continuously testing, trialling and optimising paywall technologies to suit
different business environments.
Our existing model may look like Netflix in that multiple users can
access a central subscription. However, as we charge each individual user
for their unique set of subscriptions, our pricing model is different. We
offer content services with volume licensing, but we also have some high-
value exclusive content that we charge on a per user basis, so we have a
blended approach.
Netflix and others like the New York Times have similar 'Breadth' models
and have long-term growth opportunities to expand subscriptions, but the
big difference is that Aspermont can expand globally and, at the same time,
can develop significant depth in pricing which other service providers can
not. If you look at our client base and consider that our ARPU, whilst
growing strongly and consistently every year for the last five years, is
still only around $1k, the scope of the mid term opportunity becomes clear.
We intend to introduce new types of subscription products and platforms
over the next few years. For example, given the size of our global
audience, real time analysis of behavioural data alone could offer us many
highly-valuable opportunities.
GBC AG: Will you expand into other national markets to develop your
database and audiences?
Alex Kent: Currently, in the global mining sector, we have roughly 4
million engaged digital users with 22% of our audience base being in
Australia but only 7% is in Asia. That gives you an idea of the scale of
our potential audience on just one continent. Importantly, our digital
platform enables us to develop our services on all continents
simultaneously.
Right now, we are at an early stage in evaluating the optimal way to use AI
in translation software to support our multi-lingual content growth
strategies. Our audience development progress in new markets could really
surge as we translate and digitise our historical content. Through our
titles, we have in aggregate some 560 years of historical content that is
currently being digitalised in its native English language. Through
translation of that content into all the key world languages, we will
create a significant asset.
GBC AG: You successfully made a $3 million placement to a German investor
in March this year. What investments do you plan with this money?
Alex Kent: Aspermont is in a strong financial position. We entered the
pandemic in March 2020 with a net cash position of $0.3m and over the last
12 months of the pandemic period, we built our cash reserves up to $7.4m
including the recent placement. I became Managing Director in March 2015
and assembled a new management team over the next 5 years and paid off all
debt, so that our business could invest from its own cash flow. We have
grown significantly across our key areas to achieve a business turnaround
and will now invest our own free cash flow to grow our existing business
models and deliver accelerated growth.
We are heading into an exciting growth phase. We are expanding our content
services geographically, about to start using software to develop
multilingual content; we are digitalising our archives and soon we will
develop a new data warehouse that will help us visualise a 360-degree view
of our customer. Separately, and by investment in new products and
services, we are looking to build a 'marketing agency' model for our
clients. These are just some of the investment areas we are addressing for
now.
Most importantly, our business is built by our own people. Their experience
and the innovative applications of their experience to our company builds
our collective knowledge capital, or IP if you like. We will focus on
investing in our people and their development, and through our successful
expansion we will attract new executives on our journey as required.
GBC AG: Your company has completed an important turnaround during the past
few years. Can you explain how the use of technology will enable your next
growth phase?
Alex Kent: Persuading Ajit Patel to join Aspermont in 2014 and getting him
to design and implement a digital platform and infrastructure was my first
objective as MD. We called this Project Horizon, and its successful
implementation completely transformed our business capabilities and laid
the foundations for the XaaS model which has performed so strongly for the
last 19 consecutive quarters.
Ajit and his team are now addressing our Customer Data Platform (CDP).
Project Horizon transformed Aspermont's publishing capabilities and
enabled us to accelerate the launch of competitive commercial models for
the digital media world. Our new CDP project will provide a greater change
to our organisation than anything we have done before. We are currently the
media-tech leaders for the mining and energy industries, but our new
development phase will catapult us to the next level.
I can assure you that the CDP project will require announcements as we
progress, because the scale of this new project is so material to the
company.
GBC AG: Despite the Corona virus pandemic, you announced great results for
the first half of the current fiscal year to September 2021. Can you give
us some guidance on the outlook and your expectations for Aspermont going
forward?
Alex Kent: We have just delivered excellent financial results for Aspermont
in the hardest business conditions in 10 years. Our recent guidance is that
subscription growth has strong momentum, and our half year report confirms
that our profit margins are growing. Aspermont has a strong financial
position, and we are determined to remain cash flow positive. We intend to
prioritise our organic growth opportunities and finance accelerated growth
from our positive cash flow.
Aspermont has consistently reported positive earnings growth in recent
years and FY21 will be no different. We have laid out more detailed
guidance in our half year report and we expect to over deliver on guidance
for all items this year, with momentum into the next fiscal year.
GBC AG: Please tell us about your new Virtual Event & Exhibition segment
(VEE) which you are introducing in challenging times.
Alex Kent: Prior to the pandemic, we were working to develop virtual event
and exhibition models, but the arrival of COVID and the suspension of live
events obliged us to accelerate their formal launch. Unlike most events
companies who currently offer 1-3-day virtual events, we decided our
initial launch should be of a 365-day sponsored exhibition platform where
we can add new content all the time over a year. As we increase virtual
exhibition audience sizes, we can generate targeted marketing and sales
leads for our clients all year round. So we are using these new platforms
to drive our data business.
So far, our new VEE business has exceeded expectations, as we noted in our
recent announcement, and we continue to see real forward momentum. It wont
be long before we release our version 2 platforms and I'm excited to see
how well they will enhance our performance.
GBC AG: The topic of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important
for investors. How do you take this into account in your company and your
investments?
Alex Kent: ESG/sustainability is a big issue for all the global mining,
energy, and agriculture industries to address. We play an active role in
leading and showcasing discussion on these key issues through our
publications and platforms. We recently launched the 'Digging for climate
change' website [1][2]as a new forum for mining industry companies,
investors and those outside the mining industry to discuss and collaborate
on new solutions. It has only just been launched, but we have already
attracted some fantastic high-profile partners. With respect to our own day
to day activities, we aim to continually shrink our carbon footprint, by
co-sharing office space, removal of staff car parking, flexible home
working, reducing work travel requirements etc. and we intend to introduce
new policies to keep us up to speed with global initiatives.
Many years ago, we instituted 'paid for' only circulation of print
magazines as we increasingly became digital publishers. Unlike the
standard B2B media model of wide-spread 'controlled circulation', we only
send printed material to subscribers who pay a premium for this product.
Print will be a medium forever, albeit at a reduced level of overall
importance. We can primarily meet customer demand with digital products,
which reduce waste. I should note that all our print products are available
digitally, in e-reader format and mobile apps, so we give ESG conscious
users alternative ways to enjoy the print format without necessarily having
to hold a traditional print magazine in their hands.
[1] https://www.diggingforclimatechange.com/about-us
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92UCw4d9D4
GBC AG: Finally, can you share your longer-term outlook? Where will
Aspermont be in 3 to 5 years time?
Alex Kent: Each of our XaaS, Data and Services models have breadth and
depth strategies and these all have decades ahead of potential organic
growth, so we are going to be on this journey for a long time. Over the
next few years, our successful B2B media disruption model will be cloned to
new sectors globally. Aspermont topline growth should soon accelerate as
COVID moves from centre stage and will likely compound annually at above
20% going forward. As a business, we will be increasingly profitable -
which in many respects is unusual for a XaaS and Data business. Our focus
will be to develop new products with assured profit margins; so, the next 3
to 5 years should be an exciting time for our shareholders.
GBC AG: Mr. Kent, thank you very much for the interview
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22504.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) of completion of English version: 26/05/2021 (09.53 am)
Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 26/05/2021 (02.00 pm)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
