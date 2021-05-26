Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): Management Interview




26.05.21 14:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited



Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Management Interview


Empfehlung: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource


industries.

Aspermont has invested 20 years in building a commercial model


for B2B media that is founded on providing high value content to a


globalsubscriber base. Aspermont is scaling this B2B model to serve new


sectors and new countries and in new languages to maintain global


leadership.



GBC AG: Hello Mr. Kent, can you give me a brief overview of your company,


your business model and your strategy.



Alex Kent: Sure and thank you for the opportunity.



Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource


industries. We are a 5-year-old media-tech firm, but our brands have a 185-


year history in the resource sector. Over the last few years, Aspermont


has undertaken a comprehensive review at all levels of our business-


corporate, operational, and technological. We have built a Tier 1


management team with extensive C suite experience and a strong track record


of performance and this has made the difference in consolidating our


leading position as a B2B media distributor for the mining and energy


industries today.



We, at Aspermont, are building a disruptive solution for B2B media that can


be scaled by geography and by sector. We have comprehensively proved the


efficacy of our model in one sector: mining. We are currently


experimenting, expanding, and refining our pilot model before it is ready


to be cloned in other B2B sectors around the world.



Three business models underpin our solution: XaaS, Data and Services.



Our XaaS model uses content to drive premium paying subscription audiences.



As those audiences expand, we commercialize the accrued behavioral data


with client consent.



Clients, such as service suppliers, can work with us to access Aspermont's


industry-leading global database by signing up to a range of marketing


services, such as content creation, advertising, and sponsorships.



The XaaS model supports our other two models, Data and Services, and our


strategies focus on building the 'Depth' and 'Breadth' of these models.



For XaaS, we achieve depth, through the pricing of subscriptions, as


clients add more premium content services, adopt new content formats, or


add more members to their account. Our 'Breadth' strategies focus on


increasing the number of subscriptions we have, and we achieve this through


an overall expansion in our global coverage. Put simply, by hiring more


journalists in more countries, who write in more languages and cover more


market segments, we can consistently broaden our global customer base. Over


the last few years, we have focused primarily on depth strategies, but both


aspects provide significant long-term organic growth opportunities. Over


time, we will clone our solution to several other sectors, and I believe


that the progress of our business expansion will be measured in quantum


leaps.



Today our model has been proven fit for purpose and our expansion phase is


getting under way. We start with less than 10% penetration of our Total


Addressable Market in subscriptions for mining, so there is plenty of


upside in that one sector alone.



GBC AG: Aspermont has a long history with Mining Journal being published


for 185 years. How do you plan to monetize your deep data base and how do


you plan more growth?



Alex Kent: Our database has over 7 million customer contacts which can be


monetised in many ways. Our initial focus is to develop B2B lead


generation services for our clients. Two years ago, we hired a new key


executive, Matt Smith, with a deep understanding and track record for


development of these types of commercial models. Our progress over the last


18 months in this area has been excellent, but we are still only at an


early stage in addressing these opportunities.



GBC AG: How will customers access your database? Will there be a


subscription model comparable to Netflix or will customers have to pay per


each item?



Alex Kent: Aspermont pioneered paywall content as far back as the year


2000, when we launched MiningNews.net. From that point, we have been


continuously testing, trialling and optimising paywall technologies to suit


different business environments.



Our existing model may look like Netflix in that multiple users can


access a central subscription. However, as we charge each individual user


for their unique set of subscriptions, our pricing model is different. We


offer content services with volume licensing, but we also have some high-


value exclusive content that we charge on a per user basis, so we have a


blended approach.



Netflix and others like the New York Times have similar 'Breadth' models


and have long-term growth opportunities to expand subscriptions, but the


big difference is that Aspermont can expand globally and, at the same time,


can develop significant depth in pricing which other service providers can


not. If you look at our client base and consider that our ARPU, whilst


growing strongly and consistently every year for the last five years, is


still only around $1k, the scope of the mid term opportunity becomes clear.



We intend to introduce new types of subscription products and platforms


over the next few years. For example, given the size of our global


audience, real time analysis of behavioural data alone could offer us many


highly-valuable opportunities.



GBC AG: Will you expand into other national markets to develop your


database and audiences?



Alex Kent: Currently, in the global mining sector, we have roughly 4


million engaged digital users with 22% of our audience base being in


Australia but only 7% is in Asia. That gives you an idea of the scale of


our potential audience on just one continent. Importantly, our digital


platform enables us to develop our services on all continents


simultaneously.



Right now, we are at an early stage in evaluating the optimal way to use AI


in translation software to support our multi-lingual content growth


strategies. Our audience development progress in new markets could really


surge as we translate and digitise our historical content. Through our


titles, we have in aggregate some 560 years of historical content that is


currently being digitalised in its native English language. Through


translation of that content into all the key world languages, we will


create a significant asset.



GBC AG: You successfully made a $3 million placement to a German investor


in March this year. What investments do you plan with this money?



Alex Kent: Aspermont is in a strong financial position. We entered the


pandemic in March 2020 with a net cash position of $0.3m and over the last


12 months of the pandemic period, we built our cash reserves up to $7.4m


including the recent placement. I became Managing Director in March 2015


and assembled a new management team over the next 5 years and paid off all


debt, so that our business could invest from its own cash flow. We have


grown significantly across our key areas to achieve a business turnaround


and will now invest our own free cash flow to grow our existing business


models and deliver accelerated growth.



We are heading into an exciting growth phase. We are expanding our content


services geographically, about to start using software to develop


multilingual content; we are digitalising our archives and soon we will


develop a new data warehouse that will help us visualise a 360-degree view


of our customer. Separately, and by investment in new products and


services, we are looking to build a 'marketing agency' model for our


clients. These are just some of the investment areas we are addressing for


now.



Most importantly, our business is built by our own people. Their experience


and the innovative applications of their experience to our company builds


our collective knowledge capital, or IP if you like. We will focus on


investing in our people and their development, and through our successful


expansion we will attract new executives on our journey as required.



GBC AG: Your company has completed an important turnaround during the past


few years. Can you explain how the use of technology will enable your next


growth phase?



Alex Kent: Persuading Ajit Patel to join Aspermont in 2014 and getting him


to design and implement a digital platform and infrastructure was my first


objective as MD. We called this Project Horizon, and its successful


implementation completely transformed our business capabilities and laid


the foundations for the XaaS model which has performed so strongly for the


last 19 consecutive quarters.



Ajit and his team are now addressing our Customer Data Platform (CDP).


Project Horizon transformed Aspermont's publishing capabilities and


enabled us to accelerate the launch of competitive commercial models for


the digital media world. Our new CDP project will provide a greater change


to our organisation than anything we have done before. We are currently the


media-tech leaders for the mining and energy industries, but our new


development phase will catapult us to the next level.



I can assure you that the CDP project will require announcements as we


progress, because the scale of this new project is so material to the


company.



GBC AG: Despite the Corona virus pandemic, you announced great results for


the first half of the current fiscal year to September 2021. Can you give


us some guidance on the outlook and your expectations for Aspermont going


forward?



Alex Kent: We have just delivered excellent financial results for Aspermont


in the hardest business conditions in 10 years. Our recent guidance is that


subscription growth has strong momentum, and our half year report confirms


that our profit margins are growing. Aspermont has a strong financial


position, and we are determined to remain cash flow positive. We intend to


prioritise our organic growth opportunities and finance accelerated growth


from our positive cash flow.



Aspermont has consistently reported positive earnings growth in recent


years and FY21 will be no different. We have laid out more detailed


guidance in our half year report and we expect to over deliver on guidance


for all items this year, with momentum into the next fiscal year.



GBC AG: Please tell us about your new Virtual Event & Exhibition segment


(VEE) which you are introducing in challenging times.



Alex Kent: Prior to the pandemic, we were working to develop virtual event


and exhibition models, but the arrival of COVID and the suspension of live


events obliged us to accelerate their formal launch. Unlike most events


companies who currently offer 1-3-day virtual events, we decided our


initial launch should be of a 365-day sponsored exhibition platform where


we can add new content all the time over a year. As we increase virtual


exhibition audience sizes, we can generate targeted marketing and sales


leads for our clients all year round. So we are using these new platforms


to drive our data business.



So far, our new VEE business has exceeded expectations, as we noted in our


recent announcement, and we continue to see real forward momentum. It wont


be long before we release our version 2 platforms and I'm excited to see


how well they will enhance our performance.



GBC AG: The topic of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important


for investors. How do you take this into account in your company and your


investments?



Alex Kent: ESG/sustainability is a big issue for all the global mining,


energy, and agriculture industries to address. We play an active role in


leading and showcasing discussion on these key issues through our


publications and platforms. We recently launched the 'Digging for climate


change' website [1][2]as a new forum for mining industry companies,


investors and those outside the mining industry to discuss and collaborate


on new solutions. It has only just been launched, but we have already


attracted some fantastic high-profile partners. With respect to our own day


to day activities, we aim to continually shrink our carbon footprint, by


co-sharing office space, removal of staff car parking, flexible home


working, reducing work travel requirements etc. and we intend to introduce


new policies to keep us up to speed with global initiatives.



Many years ago, we instituted 'paid for' only circulation of print


magazines as we increasingly became digital publishers. Unlike the


standard B2B media model of wide-spread 'controlled circulation', we only


send printed material to subscribers who pay a premium for this product.


Print will be a medium forever, albeit at a reduced level of overall


importance. We can primarily meet customer demand with digital products,


which reduce waste. I should note that all our print products are available


digitally, in e-reader format and mobile apps, so we give ESG conscious


users alternative ways to enjoy the print format without necessarily having


to hold a traditional print magazine in their hands.



[1] https://www.diggingforclimatechange.com/about-us



[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92UCw4d9D4



GBC AG: Finally, can you share your longer-term outlook? Where will


Aspermont be in 3 to 5 years time?



Alex Kent: Each of our XaaS, Data and Services models have breadth and


depth strategies and these all have decades ahead of potential organic


growth, so we are going to be on this journey for a long time. Over the


next few years, our successful B2B media disruption model will be cloned to


new sectors globally. Aspermont topline growth should soon accelerate as


COVID moves from centre stage and will likely compound annually at above


20% going forward. As a business, we will be increasingly profitable -


which in many respects is unusual for a XaaS and Data business. Our focus


will be to develop new products with assured profit margins; so, the next 3


to 5 years should be an exciting time for our shareholders.



GBC AG: Mr. Kent, thank you very much for the interview



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22504.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of English version: 26/05/2021 (09.53 am)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 26/05/2021 (02.00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme von Krypto-Börse
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0186 € 0,018 € 0,0006 € +3,33% 26.05./16:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ASP3 A0NGFS 0,040 € 0,0092 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0186 € +3,33%  16:03
Frankfurt 0,018 € +12,50%  14:31
Hamburg 0,0166 € +2,47%  08:02
München 0,017 € 0,00%  08:12
Berlin 0,025 € 0,00%  02.03.21
Stuttgart 0,016 € -5,88%  08:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltweiter Patentschutz - Neuer 365% Smoking Hot Stock. Nach 734% mit TAAT Global ($TAAT) und 3.165% mit Altria Group ($MO.NYSE)

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Quartalseinnahmen erhöhten sich. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...