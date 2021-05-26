Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): Management Interview

^

Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited

Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource

industries.



Aspermont has invested 20 years in building a commercial model

for B2B media that is founded on providing high value content to a

globalsubscriber base. Aspermont is scaling this B2B model to serve new

sectors and new countries and in new languages to maintain global

leadership.

GBC AG: Hello Mr. Kent, can you give me a brief overview of your company,

your business model and your strategy.

Alex Kent: Sure and thank you for the opportunity.

Aspermont is the leading media services provider to the global resource

industries. We are a 5-year-old media-tech firm, but our brands have a 185-

year history in the resource sector. Over the last few years, Aspermont

has undertaken a comprehensive review at all levels of our business-

corporate, operational, and technological. We have built a Tier 1

management team with extensive C suite experience and a strong track record

of performance and this has made the difference in consolidating our

leading position as a B2B media distributor for the mining and energy

industries today.

We, at Aspermont, are building a disruptive solution for B2B media that can

be scaled by geography and by sector. We have comprehensively proved the

efficacy of our model in one sector: mining. We are currently

experimenting, expanding, and refining our pilot model before it is ready

to be cloned in other B2B sectors around the world.

Three business models underpin our solution: XaaS, Data and Services.

Our XaaS model uses content to drive premium paying subscription audiences.

As those audiences expand, we commercialize the accrued behavioral data

with client consent.

Clients, such as service suppliers, can work with us to access Aspermont's

industry-leading global database by signing up to a range of marketing

services, such as content creation, advertising, and sponsorships.

The XaaS model supports our other two models, Data and Services, and our

strategies focus on building the 'Depth' and 'Breadth' of these models.

For XaaS, we achieve depth, through the pricing of subscriptions, as

clients add more premium content services, adopt new content formats, or

add more members to their account. Our 'Breadth' strategies focus on

increasing the number of subscriptions we have, and we achieve this through

an overall expansion in our global coverage. Put simply, by hiring more

journalists in more countries, who write in more languages and cover more

market segments, we can consistently broaden our global customer base. Over

the last few years, we have focused primarily on depth strategies, but both

aspects provide significant long-term organic growth opportunities. Over

time, we will clone our solution to several other sectors, and I believe

that the progress of our business expansion will be measured in quantum

leaps.

Today our model has been proven fit for purpose and our expansion phase is

getting under way. We start with less than 10% penetration of our Total

Addressable Market in subscriptions for mining, so there is plenty of

upside in that one sector alone.

GBC AG: Aspermont has a long history with Mining Journal being published

for 185 years. How do you plan to monetize your deep data base and how do

you plan more growth?

Alex Kent: Our database has over 7 million customer contacts which can be

monetised in many ways. Our initial focus is to develop B2B lead

generation services for our clients. Two years ago, we hired a new key

executive, Matt Smith, with a deep understanding and track record for

development of these types of commercial models. Our progress over the last

18 months in this area has been excellent, but we are still only at an

early stage in addressing these opportunities.

GBC AG: How will customers access your database? Will there be a

subscription model comparable to Netflix or will customers have to pay per

each item?

Alex Kent: Aspermont pioneered paywall content as far back as the year

2000, when we launched MiningNews.net. From that point, we have been

continuously testing, trialling and optimising paywall technologies to suit

different business environments.

Our existing model may look like Netflix in that multiple users can

access a central subscription. However, as we charge each individual user

for their unique set of subscriptions, our pricing model is different. We

offer content services with volume licensing, but we also have some high-

value exclusive content that we charge on a per user basis, so we have a

blended approach.

Netflix and others like the New York Times have similar 'Breadth' models

and have long-term growth opportunities to expand subscriptions, but the

big difference is that Aspermont can expand globally and, at the same time,

can develop significant depth in pricing which other service providers can

not. If you look at our client base and consider that our ARPU, whilst

growing strongly and consistently every year for the last five years, is

still only around $1k, the scope of the mid term opportunity becomes clear.

We intend to introduce new types of subscription products and platforms

over the next few years. For example, given the size of our global

audience, real time analysis of behavioural data alone could offer us many

highly-valuable opportunities.

GBC AG: Will you expand into other national markets to develop your

database and audiences?

Alex Kent: Currently, in the global mining sector, we have roughly 4

million engaged digital users with 22% of our audience base being in

Australia but only 7% is in Asia. That gives you an idea of the scale of

our potential audience on just one continent. Importantly, our digital

platform enables us to develop our services on all continents

simultaneously.

Right now, we are at an early stage in evaluating the optimal way to use AI

in translation software to support our multi-lingual content growth

strategies. Our audience development progress in new markets could really

surge as we translate and digitise our historical content. Through our

titles, we have in aggregate some 560 years of historical content that is

currently being digitalised in its native English language. Through

translation of that content into all the key world languages, we will

create a significant asset.

GBC AG: You successfully made a $3 million placement to a German investor

in March this year. What investments do you plan with this money?

Alex Kent: Aspermont is in a strong financial position. We entered the

pandemic in March 2020 with a net cash position of $0.3m and over the last

12 months of the pandemic period, we built our cash reserves up to $7.4m

including the recent placement. I became Managing Director in March 2015

and assembled a new management team over the next 5 years and paid off all

debt, so that our business could invest from its own cash flow. We have

grown significantly across our key areas to achieve a business turnaround

and will now invest our own free cash flow to grow our existing business

models and deliver accelerated growth.

We are heading into an exciting growth phase. We are expanding our content

services geographically, about to start using software to develop

multilingual content; we are digitalising our archives and soon we will

develop a new data warehouse that will help us visualise a 360-degree view

of our customer. Separately, and by investment in new products and

services, we are looking to build a 'marketing agency' model for our

clients. These are just some of the investment areas we are addressing for

now.

Most importantly, our business is built by our own people. Their experience

and the innovative applications of their experience to our company builds

our collective knowledge capital, or IP if you like. We will focus on

investing in our people and their development, and through our successful

expansion we will attract new executives on our journey as required.

GBC AG: Your company has completed an important turnaround during the past

few years. Can you explain how the use of technology will enable your next

growth phase?

Alex Kent: Persuading Ajit Patel to join Aspermont in 2014 and getting him

to design and implement a digital platform and infrastructure was my first

objective as MD. We called this Project Horizon, and its successful

implementation completely transformed our business capabilities and laid

the foundations for the XaaS model which has performed so strongly for the

last 19 consecutive quarters.

Ajit and his team are now addressing our Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Project Horizon transformed Aspermont's publishing capabilities and

enabled us to accelerate the launch of competitive commercial models for

the digital media world. Our new CDP project will provide a greater change

to our organisation than anything we have done before. We are currently the

media-tech leaders for the mining and energy industries, but our new

development phase will catapult us to the next level.

I can assure you that the CDP project will require announcements as we

progress, because the scale of this new project is so material to the

company.

GBC AG: Despite the Corona virus pandemic, you announced great results for

the first half of the current fiscal year to September 2021. Can you give

us some guidance on the outlook and your expectations for Aspermont going

forward?

Alex Kent: We have just delivered excellent financial results for Aspermont

in the hardest business conditions in 10 years. Our recent guidance is that

subscription growth has strong momentum, and our half year report confirms

that our profit margins are growing. Aspermont has a strong financial

position, and we are determined to remain cash flow positive. We intend to

prioritise our organic growth opportunities and finance accelerated growth

from our positive cash flow.

Aspermont has consistently reported positive earnings growth in recent

years and FY21 will be no different. We have laid out more detailed

guidance in our half year report and we expect to over deliver on guidance

for all items this year, with momentum into the next fiscal year.

GBC AG: Please tell us about your new Virtual Event & Exhibition segment

(VEE) which you are introducing in challenging times.

Alex Kent: Prior to the pandemic, we were working to develop virtual event

and exhibition models, but the arrival of COVID and the suspension of live

events obliged us to accelerate their formal launch. Unlike most events

companies who currently offer 1-3-day virtual events, we decided our

initial launch should be of a 365-day sponsored exhibition platform where

we can add new content all the time over a year. As we increase virtual

exhibition audience sizes, we can generate targeted marketing and sales

leads for our clients all year round. So we are using these new platforms

to drive our data business.

So far, our new VEE business has exceeded expectations, as we noted in our

recent announcement, and we continue to see real forward momentum. It wont

be long before we release our version 2 platforms and I'm excited to see

how well they will enhance our performance.

GBC AG: The topic of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important

for investors. How do you take this into account in your company and your

investments?

Alex Kent: ESG/sustainability is a big issue for all the global mining,

energy, and agriculture industries to address. We play an active role in

leading and showcasing discussion on these key issues through our

publications and platforms. We recently launched the 'Digging for climate

change' website [1][2]as a new forum for mining industry companies,

investors and those outside the mining industry to discuss and collaborate

on new solutions. It has only just been launched, but we have already

attracted some fantastic high-profile partners. With respect to our own day

to day activities, we aim to continually shrink our carbon footprint, by

co-sharing office space, removal of staff car parking, flexible home

working, reducing work travel requirements etc. and we intend to introduce

new policies to keep us up to speed with global initiatives.

Many years ago, we instituted 'paid for' only circulation of print

magazines as we increasingly became digital publishers. Unlike the

standard B2B media model of wide-spread 'controlled circulation', we only

send printed material to subscribers who pay a premium for this product.

Print will be a medium forever, albeit at a reduced level of overall

importance. We can primarily meet customer demand with digital products,

which reduce waste. I should note that all our print products are available

digitally, in e-reader format and mobile apps, so we give ESG conscious

users alternative ways to enjoy the print format without necessarily having

to hold a traditional print magazine in their hands.

[1] https://www.diggingforclimatechange.com/about-us

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92UCw4d9D4

GBC AG: Finally, can you share your longer-term outlook? Where will

Aspermont be in 3 to 5 years time?

Alex Kent: Each of our XaaS, Data and Services models have breadth and

depth strategies and these all have decades ahead of potential organic

growth, so we are going to be on this journey for a long time. Over the

next few years, our successful B2B media disruption model will be cloned to

new sectors globally. Aspermont topline growth should soon accelerate as

COVID moves from centre stage and will likely compound annually at above

20% going forward. As a business, we will be increasingly profitable -

which in many respects is unusual for a XaaS and Data business. Our focus

will be to develop new products with assured profit margins; so, the next 3

to 5 years should be an exciting time for our shareholders.

GBC AG: Mr. Kent, thank you very much for the interview

°