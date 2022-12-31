Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): Buy
13.08.21 10:21
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited
Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited
ISIN: AU000000ASP3
Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 0.09 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
- A rising star in the digital media service industry
- Profitable & scalable XaaS model
- Uninterrupted growth for the past 5 years
Aspermont Limited is the global leader in business-to-business (B2B) media
for the resources sector.
The company publishes subscription-based content
services for the mining, energy, agriculture, and technology sectors.
Aspermont provides services to customers all over the world. Aspermont
Limited is also a global leader in business-to-business marketing.
With new management taking the reins in 2016, the company started a
successful turnaround from a traditional media company into a digital B2B
XaaS business model. The company has completed this turnaround in FY2020,
when it posted its first EBITDA positive FY results. The company head-
quarters are located in Perth, Australia and they have offices in London/
UK, Belo Horizonte/Brazil and Manila/Philippines and Singapore. While the
company's clients are currently concentrated in North America and
Australia, accounting for 67% of their revenues, the infrastructure
supporting their service offer is scalable geographically, language and
sector wise. Furthermore, the current growth phase of the mining sector
foretells even more fruitful days ahead. The company provides high quality
subscription based content, B2B marketing leads and Wider client marketing
services, such as : advertising, events and content creative as their three
main revenue verticals.
Highlights:
- Digital Transformation Complete. The company posted 4 years of
continuous growth and is now debt free for the first time in the past 8
years.
- XaaS Business model B2B Solution. The company deployed their Horizon
platform at the beginning of their digital transformation, a tool
specifically designed for this business model, and is now posting best
in class KPI's.
- Scalable business. 7,4 million contacts and a new lead generation
program should increase gross margin and the company's bottom line. The
company should grow in new sectors and duplicate their current success
recipe.
- Profitable high margin results. With increased gross margins, we
project the company to post their first positive net profit FY results
in FY2021e
- Ready for new growth phase. With over 7,3M AUD in cash, the company
will be implementing their new growth strategy. Capital investment
should increase considerably and unlock new verticals in the next 24
months.
- Future revenues projection: On this basis, we expect a profitable
growth phase to begin in financial year 2021, which according to our
calculations should grow by 20% YoY for the next two years. With this
expected strong revenue momentum and developing economies of scale, the
gross margin should increase to 60%.
Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.09 AUD per
share.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22774.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 13.08.2021 (09:00 am)
Date and time of first distribution: 13.08.2021 (10:20 am)
