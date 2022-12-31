Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): Buy




13.08.21 10:21
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited



Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.09 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



- A rising star in the digital media service industry


- Profitable & scalable XaaS model


- Uninterrupted growth for the past 5 years



Aspermont Limited is the global leader in business-to-business (B2B) media


for the resources sector.

The company publishes subscription-based content


services for the mining, energy, agriculture, and technology sectors.


Aspermont provides services to customers all over the world. Aspermont


Limited is also a global leader in business-to-business marketing.



With new management taking the reins in 2016, the company started a


successful turnaround from a traditional media company into a digital B2B


XaaS business model. The company has completed this turnaround in FY2020,


when it posted its first EBITDA positive FY results. The company head-


quarters are located in Perth, Australia and they have offices in London/


UK, Belo Horizonte/Brazil and Manila/Philippines and Singapore. While the


company's clients are currently concentrated in North America and


Australia, accounting for 67% of their revenues, the infrastructure


supporting their service offer is scalable geographically, language and


sector wise. Furthermore, the current growth phase of the mining sector


foretells even more fruitful days ahead. The company provides high quality


subscription based content, B2B marketing leads and Wider client marketing


services, such as : advertising, events and content creative as their three


main revenue verticals.



Highlights:



- Digital Transformation Complete. The company posted 4 years of


continuous growth and is now debt free for the first time in the past 8


years.



- XaaS Business model B2B Solution. The company deployed their Horizon


platform at the beginning of their digital transformation, a tool


specifically designed for this business model, and is now posting best


in class KPI's.




- Scalable business. 7,4 million contacts and a new lead generation


program should increase gross margin and the company's bottom line. The


company should grow in new sectors and duplicate their current success


recipe.



- Profitable high margin results. With increased gross margins, we


project the company to post their first positive net profit FY results


in FY2021e




- Ready for new growth phase. With over 7,3M AUD in cash, the company


will be implementing their new growth strategy. Capital investment


should increase considerably and unlock new verticals in the next 24


months.




- Future revenues projection: On this basis, we expect a profitable


growth phase to begin in financial year 2021, which according to our


calculations should grow by 20% YoY for the next two years. With this


expected strong revenue momentum and developing economies of scale, the


gross margin should increase to 60%.



Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 0.09 AUD per


share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22774.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 13.08.2021 (09:00 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 13.08.2021 (10:20 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



