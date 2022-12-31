Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.11.21 08:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited



Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 0,09 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Impressive revenue growth and notable raise in gross profit



Aspermont's performance demonstrates the company's ability to grow at a


fast rate. When compared to Q4-2020, the company's revenues increased in


all sectors in Q4-2021. Currently, we can only look at partial numbers due


to Australian stock market regulatory laws.



These figures show a clear increase in all revenue sectors. Their XaaS and


service sectors grew by 20% and 17%, respectively, and now account for over


85% of total revenue. Their new data sector grew at a rate of 162%. Because


this division is less developed, faster growth is expected. Nonetheless, it


demonstrates how much potential management saw in this opportunity.



The increase in revenue did not result in a proportional increase in gross


profits margin. The quarter-on-quarter increase was only 12%, half of the


total revenue increase of 24%. This is unsurprising, as we believe


Aspermont needed to invest more money to maintain its current level of


growth and develop the new Data sector, as evidenced by their Q4-2021 OPEX


increase. Direct OPEX costs increased by 33%, owing to investments in new


businesses and increased operational capacity to support long-term growth.


All new investments are adequately funded by internal cash flow.



However, reaching a gross margin of 65% is a significant achievement. We


believe that the key to their new development strategy was to generate


higher margins and use the extra cash flow to fuel growth. This appears to


be working for the company at the moment, and we are eagerly awaiting the


full Q4-2021 and FY-2021 results, which should be released very soon, to


confirm our position.



In the fourth quarter, Aspermont experienced two significant events. The


company announced the establishment of a new fintech joint venture as well


as the launch of their first-generation capital raising platform.


Aspermont's current product offering in the mining sector will be enhanced


by the new partnership with Spark Plus and IPC. Spark Plus is a corporate


advisory firm that specializes in Asian roadshows for Asian companies. IPC


is a Sydney-based licensed securities dealer. Across Asia and Australia,


they provide Wealth Management and Corporate Advisory services to wholesale


and sophisticated investors.



The importance of the capital raising sector cannot be overstated. This is


a fiercely competitive industry that is undergoing a complete


transformation. Traditional banks and institutions continue to dominate the


market, but new entrants are gaining traction.


We believe that Aspermont unique position in the mining sector can pave the


way for important financing activities and the timing of the company could


not be better as the commodities have now entered in a super cycle. The


association with both Spark Plus, and IPC could generate substantial cash


flow within the next few years.



We believe the gross profits to be very healthy and the growth to be in


line with our expectations. We therefore confirm our buy rating with a 0.09


AUD target price.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23119.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 19.11.2021 (05:58 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 19.11.2021 (08:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



