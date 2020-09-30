Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...

^

Zusammenfassung:

Der Umsatz im Q2/20 lag mit CAD7,0 Mio. 9,4% über dem Q1/20-Wert von CAD6,4

Mio. und 38% über unserer Prognose. Das EBIT wurde durch Verwaltungskosten

im Zusammenhang mit der laufenden Sangdong-Finanzierung beeinflusst, lag

jedoch mit CAD0,5 Mio. über dem Niveau von CAD2,5 Mio. im Q1/20. Der

Darlehensvertrag über USD76 Mio. mit der KfW zur Finanzierung der

Sangdong-Mine wurde Anfang dieses Monats abgeschlossen. 25% der

nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung wird bis 2026 voraussichtlich auf die

Sangdong-Mine entfallen. Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche

Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103 Mio. Der Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der noch

zu beschaffen ist, beträgt rund USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service

Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser

Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und

der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /

Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben

ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine

Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu

Investitionen ist mit 3,9x sehr wettbewerbsfähig. Darüber hinaus ist der

durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit 0,44% doppelt so hoch wie

im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt. Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der

Ressource befinden sich die Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU

(MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve.

Almontys 15-jährige Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über

210k MTU jährlich hat einen Mindestpreis von USD183/MTU. Dies impliziert

einen sicheren jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.).

Aufgrund dieser Eigenschaften glauben wir, dass Sangdong das beste

Wolframprojekt der Welt ist. Die jährliche WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll

auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung

sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,45 bei.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty

Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his

BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.45 price target.

Abstract:

Q2/20 revenue at CAD7.0m was 9.4% above the Q1/20 number of CAD6.4m and 38%

above our forecast. EBIT was impacted by administrative costs in connection

with the ongoing Sangdong financing but at CAD-0.5m was still above the

Q1/20 level of CAD-2.5m. The USD76m loan agreement with KfW to finance the

Sangdong mine was finalised earlier this month. Sangdong is expected to

account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. A further financing

update is due shortly. The total sum required to construct the mine is

USD103m. The owners' cost portion still to be raised is USD23m. The debt

service reserve account comprises USD10m of this figure. We expect this sum

to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the balance

of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure. Once

this money is raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the USD76m from the

KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the resource to CAPEX ratio

at 3.9x is very competitive. Moreover, the average tungsten grade of 0.44%

at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global average. Thanks to the high

grade of the resource Sangdong's cash operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU =

metric ton unit = 10Kg) are in the lowest quartile of the cost curve. The

15 year 210k MTU p.a. offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP,

has a floor price of USD183/MTU implying a secure annual cashflow of

USD16.2m. Based on these attributes we believe Sangdong is the world's best

tungsten project. WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to reach ca.

500,000 MTU p.a. by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation and CAD1.45

price target.

