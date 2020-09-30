Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...




30.09.20 13:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc.

- von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Q2-Ergebnisse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 30.09.2020


Kursziel: CAD1,45


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries


Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,45.



Zusammenfassung:


Der Umsatz im Q2/20 lag mit CAD7,0 Mio. 9,4% über dem Q1/20-Wert von CAD6,4


Mio. und 38% über unserer Prognose. Das EBIT wurde durch Verwaltungskosten


im Zusammenhang mit der laufenden Sangdong-Finanzierung beeinflusst, lag


jedoch mit CAD0,5 Mio. über dem Niveau von CAD2,5 Mio. im Q1/20. Der


Darlehensvertrag über USD76 Mio. mit der KfW zur Finanzierung der


Sangdong-Mine wurde Anfang dieses Monats abgeschlossen. 25% der


nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung wird bis 2026 voraussichtlich auf die


Sangdong-Mine entfallen. Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche


Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103 Mio. Der Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der noch


zu beschaffen ist, beträgt rund USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service


Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser


Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und


der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /


Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben


ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine


Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu


Investitionen ist mit 3,9x sehr wettbewerbsfähig. Darüber hinaus ist der


durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit 0,44% doppelt so hoch wie


im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt. Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der


Ressource befinden sich die Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU


(MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve.


Almontys 15-jährige Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über


210k MTU jährlich hat einen Mindestpreis von USD183/MTU. Dies impliziert


einen sicheren jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.).


Aufgrund dieser Eigenschaften glauben wir, dass Sangdong das beste


Wolframprojekt der Welt ist. Die jährliche WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll


auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung


sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,45 bei.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty


Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his


BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.45 price target.



Abstract:


Q2/20 revenue at CAD7.0m was 9.4% above the Q1/20 number of CAD6.4m and 38%


above our forecast. EBIT was impacted by administrative costs in connection


with the ongoing Sangdong financing but at CAD-0.5m was still above the


Q1/20 level of CAD-2.5m. The USD76m loan agreement with KfW to finance the


Sangdong mine was finalised earlier this month. Sangdong is expected to


account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. A further financing


update is due shortly. The total sum required to construct the mine is


USD103m. The owners' cost portion still to be raised is USD23m. The debt


service reserve account comprises USD10m of this figure. We expect this sum


to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the balance


of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure. Once


this money is raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the USD76m from the


KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the resource to CAPEX ratio


at 3.9x is very competitive. Moreover, the average tungsten grade of 0.44%


at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global average. Thanks to the high


grade of the resource Sangdong's cash operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU =


metric ton unit = 10Kg) are in the lowest quartile of the cost curve. The


15 year 210k MTU p.a. offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP,


has a floor price of USD183/MTU implying a secure annual cashflow of


USD16.2m. Based on these attributes we believe Sangdong is the world's best


tungsten project. WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to reach ca.


500,000 MTU p.a. by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation and CAD1.45


price target.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses


siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21687.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit 60.000 Polizeibeamten
Neuer Coronavirus Hot Stock nach 3.400% und 151.900%


Victory Square Technologies




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,447 € 0,474 € -0,027 € -5,70% 30.09./10:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0203981034 A1JSSD 0,52 € 0,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,447 € -5,70%  10:24
Berlin 0,463 € +0,43%  14:45
Xetra 0,468 € 0,00%  29.09.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,49228 $ -1,73%  25.09.20
Frankfurt 0,447 € -2,40%  08:11
Stuttgart 0,447 € -3,04%  09:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt sensationelle 106,7 g/t Gold und 3.400 g/t Silber. Gold Aktientip reicht Explorationsgenehmigung ein

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27 Almonty Industries. TSX.V AL. 13.06.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...