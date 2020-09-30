Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...
30.09.20 13:06
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc.
- von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.
Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Anlass der Studie: Q2-Ergebnisse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 30.09.2020
Kursziel: CAD1,45
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries
Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 1,45.
Zusammenfassung:
Der Umsatz im Q2/20 lag mit CAD7,0 Mio. 9,4% über dem Q1/20-Wert von CAD6,4
Mio. und 38% über unserer Prognose. Das EBIT wurde durch Verwaltungskosten
im Zusammenhang mit der laufenden Sangdong-Finanzierung beeinflusst, lag
jedoch mit CAD0,5 Mio. über dem Niveau von CAD2,5 Mio. im Q1/20. Der
Darlehensvertrag über USD76 Mio. mit der KfW zur Finanzierung der
Sangdong-Mine wurde Anfang dieses Monats abgeschlossen. 25% der
nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung wird bis 2026 voraussichtlich auf die
Sangdong-Mine entfallen. Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche
Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103 Mio. Der Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der noch
zu beschaffen ist, beträgt rund USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service
Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser
Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und
der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /
Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben
ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine
Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu
Investitionen ist mit 3,9x sehr wettbewerbsfähig. Darüber hinaus ist der
durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit 0,44% doppelt so hoch wie
im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt. Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der
Ressource befinden sich die Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU
(MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve.
Almontys 15-jährige Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über
210k MTU jährlich hat einen Mindestpreis von USD183/MTU. Dies impliziert
einen sicheren jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.).
Aufgrund dieser Eigenschaften glauben wir, dass Sangdong das beste
Wolframprojekt der Welt ist. Die jährliche WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll
auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung
sowie unser Kursziel von CAD1,45 bei.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty
Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.45 price target.
Abstract:
Q2/20 revenue at CAD7.0m was 9.4% above the Q1/20 number of CAD6.4m and 38%
above our forecast. EBIT was impacted by administrative costs in connection
with the ongoing Sangdong financing but at CAD-0.5m was still above the
Q1/20 level of CAD-2.5m. The USD76m loan agreement with KfW to finance the
Sangdong mine was finalised earlier this month. Sangdong is expected to
account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. A further financing
update is due shortly. The total sum required to construct the mine is
USD103m. The owners' cost portion still to be raised is USD23m. The debt
service reserve account comprises USD10m of this figure. We expect this sum
to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the balance
of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure. Once
this money is raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the USD76m from the
KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the resource to CAPEX ratio
at 3.9x is very competitive. Moreover, the average tungsten grade of 0.44%
at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global average. Thanks to the high
grade of the resource Sangdong's cash operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU =
metric ton unit = 10Kg) are in the lowest quartile of the cost curve. The
15 year 210k MTU p.a. offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP,
has a floor price of USD183/MTU implying a secure annual cashflow of
USD16.2m. Based on these attributes we believe Sangdong is the world's best
tungsten project. WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to reach ca.
500,000 MTU p.a. by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation and CAD1.45
price target.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21687.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com
