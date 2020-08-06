Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc.

- von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 06.08.2020


Kursziel: CAD1,45


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries


Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,35 auf CAD 1,45.



Zusammenfassung:


Almonty hat Wandelanleihen im Wert von EUR3,3 Mio. (ca. USD3,7 Mio.)


platziert und ein besichertes Darlehen in Höhe von USD0,5 Mio.


abgeschlossen. Diese Finanzierungsmaßnahmen stellen weitere Schritte zur


Fertigstellung der Finanzierung der Sangdong-Mine dar, auf die bis 2026


voraussichtlich 25% der nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung entfallen wird.


Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103


Mio. Almonty erhielt im Januar von der deutschen Staatsbank KfW ein


verbindliches Verpflichtungsschreiben für ein vorrangiges


Projektfinanzierungsdarlehen in Höhe von USD76 Mio. Die Wandelanleihe und


das besicherte Darlehen reduzieren den Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der


noch zu beschaffen ist, auf rd. USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service


Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser


Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und


der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /


Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben


ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine


Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu


Investitionen ist mit 3,9x doppelt so hoch wie das des nächst


wettbewerbsfähigeren Wolframprojekts auf der Grundlage dieser Metrik.


Darüber hinaus ist der durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit


0,44% doppelt so hoch wie im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt.


Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der Ressource befinden sich die


Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit =


10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve. Almontys 15-jährige


Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über 210k MTU p.a. hat


einen Mindestpreis von 183 USD/MTU. Dies impliziert einen sicheren


jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.). Die jährliche


WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir


behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen jedoch unser Kursziel auf


CAD1,45 (zuvor CAD1,35), um eine geringere Verwässerung als zuvor


modelliert widerzuspiegeln.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty


Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his


BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.35 to CAD 1.45.



Abstract:


Almonty has placed EUR3.3m (ca. USD3.7m) of convertible bonds and also closed


a secured loan of USD0.5m. These financing measures represent further steps


towards the completion of the financing of the Sangdong mine, which is


expected to account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. The total


sum required to construct the mine is USD103m. Almonty received a binding


commitment letter for a USD76m senior project finance loan from the German


state bank KfW in January. The convertible bond and secured loan reduce the


owners' cost portion still to be raised to ca. USD23m. The DSRA (debt


service reserve account) accounts for USD10m of this figure. We expect this


sum to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the


balance of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure.


Once this money has been raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the


USD76m from the KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the


resource to CAPEX ratio at 3.9x is twice the level of the next most


competitive tungsten project on the basis of this metric. Moreover, the


average tungsten grade of 0.44% at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global


average. The high grade of the resource means that Sangdong's cash


operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) are located in


the lowest quartile of the cost curve. Almonty's 15 year 210k MTU p.a.


offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP, has a floor price of


USD183/MTU. This implies a secure annual cashflow of USD16.2m (CAD21.8m).


Annual WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to ramp to ca. 500,000 MTU


by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation but raise our price target to


CAD1.45 (previously: CAD1.35) to reflect lower dilution than we previously


modelled.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses


siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21305.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



