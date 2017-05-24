Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

^

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: H1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 17.05.2022

Kursziel: EUR 88,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

Expansion track continues unabated in Q2, sales guidance raised moderately

In the first half of 2021/22, the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001,

Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to expand revenue to EUR230.4 million

(+24%). The organic growth rate of 10% shown in Q1 (calendar Q4) was

confirmed in Q2 despite an increasingly challenging environment.

CONVERSION/4 revenues grew by more than 400% to EUR5.1 million, and the

momentum is expected to remain high. On the earnings side, the Group showed

more moderate growth at first glance (EBIT: EUR13 million, +14%), although

the key figure 'EBIT before M&A effects' reported for the first time (EUR17.7

million; +37%) illustrates that the positive operating margin development

is temporarily skewed by M&A effects. With a current share of recurring

revenues of 51% and the SAP S/4HANA migration wave starting up, All for One

Group is in a better position than many peers in the current uncertain

macro environment. The valuation (EV/EBIT 10.7, with organic growth of 10%)

still seems attractive to us.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF

valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR88.00. We reiterate our "Buy"

rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/24205.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

