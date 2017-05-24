Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen




17.05.22 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: H1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 17.05.2022


Kursziel: EUR 88,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Expansion track continues unabated in Q2, sales guidance raised moderately



In the first half of 2021/22, the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001,


Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to expand revenue to EUR230.4 million


(+24%). The organic growth rate of 10% shown in Q1 (calendar Q4) was


confirmed in Q2 despite an increasingly challenging environment.


CONVERSION/4 revenues grew by more than 400% to EUR5.1 million, and the


momentum is expected to remain high. On the earnings side, the Group showed


more moderate growth at first glance (EBIT: EUR13 million, +14%), although


the key figure 'EBIT before M&A effects' reported for the first time (EUR17.7


million; +37%) illustrates that the positive operating margin development


is temporarily skewed by M&A effects. With a current share of recurring


revenues of 51% and the SAP S/4HANA migration wave starting up, All for One


Group is in a better position than many peers in the current uncertain


macro environment. The valuation (EV/EBIT 10.7, with organic growth of 10%)


still seems attractive to us.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR88.00. We reiterate our "Buy"


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24205.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






