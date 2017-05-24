Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen
Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG
Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE
Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001
Anlass der Studie: Bericht Q1 2021/22; Kurzanalyse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 14.02.2022
Kursziel: EUR 90,60
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017; vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann
Strong organic growth and M&A effects
In Q1 2021/22 (calendar Q4), the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001,
Prime Standard, A1OS GY) expanded its sales by 24.7%. In addition to three
successfully completed acquisitions, the increase was also due to organic
growth of 10%. All revenue types increased, and CONVERSION/4 revenues,
which were reported for the first time, multiplied (to EUR2.1 million). The
EBIT margin increased to 6.4% (previous year: 6.2%), also due to a very
strong license business (EUR14.7 million; +66%). The company confirmed its
previous outlook, citing continuing economic uncertainties. With
CONVERSION/4 subscription revenues gaining momentum and a recurring revenue
share of clearly more than 50% in the long term, the All for One Group
share continues to be attractively valued in our view with an EV/sales of
0.77.
Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF
valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR90.60. We reiterate our 'Buy'
rating.
