Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen




14.02.22 12:16
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Bericht Q1 2021/22; Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 14.02.2022


Kursziel: EUR 90,60


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017; vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Strong organic growth and M&A effects



In Q1 2021/22 (calendar Q4), the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001,


Prime Standard, A1OS GY) expanded its sales by 24.7%. In addition to three


successfully completed acquisitions, the increase was also due to organic


growth of 10%. All revenue types increased, and CONVERSION/4 revenues,


which were reported for the first time, multiplied (to EUR2.1 million). The


EBIT margin increased to 6.4% (previous year: 6.2%), also due to a very


strong license business (EUR14.7 million; +66%). The company confirmed its


previous outlook, citing continuing economic uncertainties. With


CONVERSION/4 subscription revenues gaining momentum and a recurring revenue


share of clearly more than 50% in the long term, the All for One Group


share continues to be attractively valued in our view with an EV/sales of


0.77.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR90.60. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23381.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






