Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

11.01.22 13:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 11.01.2022


Kursziel: EUR 89,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



2021/22 receives boost from acquisitions and CONVERSION/4



Following the successful conclusion of the 2020/21 fiscal year, the focus


of All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) is now


on 2021/22: the three recently completed acquisitions will provide an


inorganic boost to growth but will also promote organic growth. The


acquisition of SNP Poland, for example, will significantly advance the


CONVERSION/4 business, while ASC will enhance its regional presence in the


Swiss market. The blue-zone acquisition strengthens the cloud-based product


business. The pandemic is likely to continue to cause uncertainty in 2022.


However, we expect that customers will also cope better with the pandemic


situation. The steadily growing recurring revenues (share 53%) entail a


well calculable and scalable revenue base. With an EV/Sales of around 0.8,


the All for One Group is favorably valued compared to peers.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR89.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23252.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
72,00 € 71,80 € 0,20 € +0,28% 11.01./15:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005110001 511000 75,20 € 56,60 €
Tradegate (RT) 		72,00 € +1,12%  14:23
Stuttgart 71,80 € +1,41%  15:30
Berlin 72,20 € +1,40%  14:25
Frankfurt 71,80 € +1,13%  12:04
Düsseldorf 71,60 € +0,56%  14:57
Xetra 72,00 € +0,28%  14:23
München 71,40 € 0,00%  08:00
