Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen
11.01.22 13:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG
Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE
Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001
Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, Kurzanalyse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 11.01.2022
Kursziel: EUR 89,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann
2021/22 receives boost from acquisitions and CONVERSION/4
Following the successful conclusion of the 2020/21 fiscal year, the focus
of All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) is now
on 2021/22: the three recently completed acquisitions will provide an
inorganic boost to growth but will also promote organic growth. The
acquisition of SNP Poland, for example, will significantly advance the
CONVERSION/4 business, while ASC will enhance its regional presence in the
Swiss market. The blue-zone acquisition strengthens the cloud-based product
business. The pandemic is likely to continue to cause uncertainty in 2022.
However, we expect that customers will also cope better with the pandemic
situation. The steadily growing recurring revenues (share 53%) entail a
well calculable and scalable revenue base. With an EV/Sales of around 0.8,
the All for One Group is favorably valued compared to peers.
Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF
valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR89.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'
rating.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23252.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.
°
