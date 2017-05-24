Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.11.21 12:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, vorläufig - Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 18.11.2021


Kursziel: EUR 86,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



2020/21 in line with expectations - sales leap in 2021/22 through


acquisitions and organic growth



The preliminary figures of the All for One Group [ISIN DE0005110001, Prime


Standard, A1OS GY; revenue: EUR372.9 mln (+5%); EBIT EUR20.6 mln (+7%)] were in


line with the guidance raised in August 2021 and met our expectations. The


company also provided an outlook for 2021/2022 for the first time, which


takes into account the acquisitions of SNP Poland and ASC Group


(Switzerland) that took place on Oct 1st, 2021. 2021/22 revenue is expected


to be between EUR430 mln and EUR450 mln, driven by inorganic and organic


growth. EBIT is expected to be in the range of EUR24 mln to EUR26 mln, which


would contribute to margin expansion. In view of the upcoming migration


wave to SAP S/4HANA, the All for One Group is excellently positioned with


the Conversion/4 offering. The share continues to be attractively valued


with a 2021/22 EV/EBIT of 13.1.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR86.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



