Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

^

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, vorläufig - Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 18.11.2021

Kursziel: EUR 86,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

2020/21 in line with expectations - sales leap in 2021/22 through

acquisitions and organic growth

The preliminary figures of the All for One Group [ISIN DE0005110001, Prime

Standard, A1OS GY; revenue: EUR372.9 mln (+5%); EBIT EUR20.6 mln (+7%)] were in

line with the guidance raised in August 2021 and met our expectations. The

company also provided an outlook for 2021/2022 for the first time, which

takes into account the acquisitions of SNP Poland and ASC Group

(Switzerland) that took place on Oct 1st, 2021. 2021/22 revenue is expected

to be between EUR430 mln and EUR450 mln, driven by inorganic and organic

growth. EBIT is expected to be in the range of EUR24 mln to EUR26 mln, which

would contribute to margin expansion. In view of the upcoming migration

wave to SAP S/4HANA, the All for One Group is excellently positioned with

the Conversion/4 offering. The share continues to be attractively valued

with a 2021/22 EV/EBIT of 13.1.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF

valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR86.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'

rating.

