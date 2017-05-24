Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen
18.11.21 12:01
dpa-AFX
Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001
Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, vorläufig - Kurzanalyse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 18.11.2021
Kursziel: EUR 86,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann
2020/21 in line with expectations - sales leap in 2021/22 through
acquisitions and organic growth
The preliminary figures of the All for One Group [ISIN DE0005110001, Prime
Standard, A1OS GY; revenue: EUR372.9 mln (+5%); EBIT EUR20.6 mln (+7%)] were in
line with the guidance raised in August 2021 and met our expectations. The
company also provided an outlook for 2021/2022 for the first time, which
takes into account the acquisitions of SNP Poland and ASC Group
(Switzerland) that took place on Oct 1st, 2021. 2021/22 revenue is expected
to be between EUR430 mln and EUR450 mln, driven by inorganic and organic
growth. EBIT is expected to be in the range of EUR24 mln to EUR26 mln, which
would contribute to margin expansion. In view of the upcoming migration
wave to SAP S/4HANA, the All for One Group is excellently positioned with
the Conversion/4 offering. The share continues to be attractively valued
with a 2021/22 EV/EBIT of 13.1.
Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF
valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR86.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'
rating.
