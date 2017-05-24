Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen




17.05.21 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: H1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 17.05.2021


Kursziel: EUR 75,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Cloud revenues grew 11%; CONVERSION/4 and self-developed add-ons as


upcoming value drivers



The All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was


able to increase revenues by 2% in the first half of the fiscal year, with


a disproportionate increase in strategically important recurring revenues


(+6% to EUR97.5 million). Despite the significant decline in the licensing


business (-24% to EUR12 million) caused by the ongoing pandemic and the


successful cloud transformation, the EBIT margin was expanded (5.8%; H1


19/20: 5.2%). In our view, CONVERSION/4 holds a lot of potential - the


pipeline for the subscription model to migrate to SAP S/4HANA is well


filled. Further successful references should accelerate demand in the


medium term.

Especially in regard to this potential, the All for One Group


share continues to be favorably priced with an EV/revenue multiple of 0.78


(peer group median: 1,35).



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR75.00. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22459.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






