Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen




09.02.21 15:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Q1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 09.02.2021


Kursziel: 77,50 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Cloud growth and margin increase



In the first three months of the current fiscal year (calendar Q4), All for


One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to


increase revenue (+3%), EBIT (+24%) and EPS (+21%) - despite the


pandemic-related restraint of some customers.

Key to the margin expansion


was growth in recurring revenue (revenue share 51%; Q1 19/20:50%). The


planned acquisition of SAP service provider SNP Poland should strengthen


the existing growth momentum and allow the All for One Group to benefit to


a greater extent from the migration wave towards SAP S/4HANA (via


CONVERSION/4). Despite the share price increase in recent months, the


upcoming migration wave does not yet seem to be fully priced in - with a


20/21 EV/sales of around 0.9, the All for One Group is favorable by peer


comparison.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR77.50. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22092.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






