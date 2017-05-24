Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.11.20 11:31
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Vorläufige Zahlen 2020/21; Kurzanalyse


Empfehlung: Kaufen


seit: 27.11.2020


Kursziel: EUR 67.60


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Guidance exceeded, weaker start and post-pandemic growth acceleration to


expect in 2020/21



The preliminary figures of All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime


Standard, A1OS GY) for the business year 2020/21 exceeded our expectations.


Sales declined only about 1%, despite the challenging pandemic/lockdown


environment. Reported EBIT of EUR19.3 million was around 53% above the


previous year's figure, which was burdened by one-time costs. Although a


positive one-time effect (EUR0.5 million) for pensions was recorded this


year, our previous EBIT expectations (EUR16.1 million) were clearly exceeded.


The company's outlook for 2020/21 assumes only a slight increase in sales.


This reflects some cautiousness due to the current pandemic situation,


affecting the typically strong year-end quarter and the hope for a quick


normalisation (with catch-up effects related to SAP S/4HANA migrations)


starting around April 2021. This recovery does not seem to us to be


reflected in the current share price, as All for One Group continues to


trade with an EV/sales multiple of just around 0.64 - which is well below


peer valuations.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR67.60. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21886.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...