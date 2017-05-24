Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Buy




14.01.21 10:21
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG



Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE


ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Acquisition


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: EUR74.20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Months


Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017; previously 'Hold'


Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



CONVERSION/4 - flanked by planned near-shore acquisition - will drive


growth after the pandemic



With the planned acquisition of the Polish SNP Poland Sp.

z o.o., All for


One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) is strengthening


its own capacities in order to be prepared for the upcoming migration wave


towards SAP S/4HANA. The Polish unit of SNP also includes a Digital


Transformation Center (DTC). All for One Group is increasing its own share


of the largely automated (migration) value chain, while partner and seller


SNP can place its own focus more strongly on the core competency of a data


migration software supplier. As the takeover has not yet been finally


negotiated, the sales of SNP Poland are not yet included in our forecast.


In view of the upcoming migration of existing SAP customers to SAP S/4HANA


- which is largely independent of economic developments - All for One Group


has a specific growth driver in CONVERSION/4. This is not yet reflected in


the valuation (EV/Sales 0.8), because the market casts a special eye on the


quarterly development. Here - analogous to the overall economy - an


increase in the operating performance can be expected after the conclusion


of the vaccination campaign (summer 2021).



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF


valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR74.20. We reiterate our 'Buy'


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22000.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


BankM AG


Daniel Grossjohann


Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt


Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42


Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50


Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



