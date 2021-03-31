Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

- von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.



Unternehmen: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.


ISIN: CA00856K1003



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.64 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.03.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



'Still on track' Target price raised to 1.64 CAD (previously: 1.38 CAD) Buy


Rating confirmed. Agrios' financial results are improving while the company


continues to invest in its Shelton facility. By year's end, the facility


should be completed, paving the way for a new growth phase. The company's


expenses have significantly decreased and all metrics have improved.



Agrios Global Holdings is a company in the take-off stage, with a strong


growth potential. It currently owns one state-of-the-art cultivation


growing facility in Washington State that is leased to a licensed Tier 3


cannabis producer and processor. The company provides data-driven aeroponic


cultivation equipment rental and growing services to cannabis producers.


The company's technology can also be used for any type of indoor


cultivation. The indoor aeroponic market in the USA could reach USD 40


billion annually by 2022. Moreover, the American cannabis market could


reach USD 75 billion annually by 2030. Specifically, the Washington State


market represented approximately USD 1.371 billion in 2017 and is expected


to grow to USD $2.28 billion by 2020.



The cannabis landscape in Washington State continues to show signs of


recovery and we believe that the company can profit from this positive


trend. However, legislation continues to be an important unknown as the


state has just banned flavored cannabis vaping products. We expect such


regulations to come and go given that the industry is still at a very early


stage and since cannabis is still illegal on the federal level.



An interesting case occurred in Washington State where a man sued producers


over an illness due to the poor quality of a cannabis product. This


increases our confidence in Agrios' approach of quality over quantity and


ensuring perfect reproducibility of their products. We continue to believe


that their digitalized and automated growing facilities represent the


inevitable solution to many of the current and future issues for cannabis


producers.



Q2 2020 Results


Agrios Holdings has seen an increase in their products and service revenues


and a small increase in their rental and IP revenues, aggregating to a


total increase of 11.53% compared to the previous quarter, up to USD 1.093M


from USD 1.007M. The revenues will have to grow significantly in Q3 and Q4


2020 in order to reach our year-end projection.



We had, however, accounted that most of the sales would be registered in


Q4. With amounts receivable reaching a high of USD 5.72M this quarter


compared to USD 4.25M in the last one, it is clear that the company posted


strong sales growth numbers. As discussed in our initial coverage, it is


important for Agrios Holdings to focus on reducing the amount receivables


given that the company currently has only one large client. If they can


achieve this objective, we consider it reasonable to project that Agrios


Holdings will reach our projected year end sales numbers.



The company's overall financial position has greatly improved year on year.


As seen in the chart, amounts receivable have grown, while cash position


has increased and financing activities have been greatly reduced. As we


expected, with the Shelton facility being near completion, investment in


new equipment and development will now be replaced by free cash flow.



We estimated the 2020 accounting year to generate a small deficit of USD


1.5m. We predicted that the company would post negative cash flow in Q1 and


Q2 and turn cash flow positive in Q3 2020. The company seems well on track


to achieve this result.



As can be seen, the current EBITDA is USD -0.524m, greatly improved from


USD -1.789m in September 2019. EBIT has also improved, from USD -1.843. to


USD -0.615m. Additionally, both EBIT and EBITDA margins have consequently


risen, and the net profit resulted in a loss reduction of 68% compared to


last year.



The next big step for the company is the refinancing of their USD 4.27m


loan, which is coming due. The company has already disclosed that they are


in negotiations to convert their loan from short-term to long-term debt.



In the next few quarters, we expect the company to develop new income


verticals, continue to improve their financials and post their first cash


flow positive quarter.



As the cannabis industry matures in the USA, moving from quantity to


quality, Agrios will be positioned in a niche market where their production


costs will rival the lowest in the sector while their quality will be the


best amongst their peers. Agrios' focus on the duplication of the unique


cannabinoids mix generated in each strain could be the key to unlocking


pharmaceutical partnerships. This evolution of the cannabis market into a


more educated and mature sector will most definitely provide Agrios with


growth opportunities.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19715.pdf



