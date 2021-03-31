Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.



- von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Unternehmen: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

ISIN: CA00856K1003

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1.64 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.03.2021

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

'Still on track' Target price raised to 1.64 CAD (previously: 1.38 CAD) Buy

Rating confirmed. Agrios' financial results are improving while the company

continues to invest in its Shelton facility. By year's end, the facility

should be completed, paving the way for a new growth phase. The company's

expenses have significantly decreased and all metrics have improved.

Agrios Global Holdings is a company in the take-off stage, with a strong

growth potential. It currently owns one state-of-the-art cultivation

growing facility in Washington State that is leased to a licensed Tier 3

cannabis producer and processor. The company provides data-driven aeroponic

cultivation equipment rental and growing services to cannabis producers.

The company's technology can also be used for any type of indoor

cultivation. The indoor aeroponic market in the USA could reach USD 40

billion annually by 2022. Moreover, the American cannabis market could

reach USD 75 billion annually by 2030. Specifically, the Washington State

market represented approximately USD 1.371 billion in 2017 and is expected

to grow to USD $2.28 billion by 2020.

The cannabis landscape in Washington State continues to show signs of

recovery and we believe that the company can profit from this positive

trend. However, legislation continues to be an important unknown as the

state has just banned flavored cannabis vaping products. We expect such

regulations to come and go given that the industry is still at a very early

stage and since cannabis is still illegal on the federal level.

An interesting case occurred in Washington State where a man sued producers

over an illness due to the poor quality of a cannabis product. This

increases our confidence in Agrios' approach of quality over quantity and

ensuring perfect reproducibility of their products. We continue to believe

that their digitalized and automated growing facilities represent the

inevitable solution to many of the current and future issues for cannabis

producers.

Q2 2020 Results

Agrios Holdings has seen an increase in their products and service revenues

and a small increase in their rental and IP revenues, aggregating to a

total increase of 11.53% compared to the previous quarter, up to USD 1.093M

from USD 1.007M. The revenues will have to grow significantly in Q3 and Q4

2020 in order to reach our year-end projection.

We had, however, accounted that most of the sales would be registered in

Q4. With amounts receivable reaching a high of USD 5.72M this quarter

compared to USD 4.25M in the last one, it is clear that the company posted

strong sales growth numbers. As discussed in our initial coverage, it is

important for Agrios Holdings to focus on reducing the amount receivables

given that the company currently has only one large client. If they can

achieve this objective, we consider it reasonable to project that Agrios

Holdings will reach our projected year end sales numbers.

The company's overall financial position has greatly improved year on year.

As seen in the chart, amounts receivable have grown, while cash position

has increased and financing activities have been greatly reduced. As we

expected, with the Shelton facility being near completion, investment in

new equipment and development will now be replaced by free cash flow.

We estimated the 2020 accounting year to generate a small deficit of USD

1.5m. We predicted that the company would post negative cash flow in Q1 and

Q2 and turn cash flow positive in Q3 2020. The company seems well on track

to achieve this result.

As can be seen, the current EBITDA is USD -0.524m, greatly improved from

USD -1.789m in September 2019. EBIT has also improved, from USD -1.843. to

USD -0.615m. Additionally, both EBIT and EBITDA margins have consequently

risen, and the net profit resulted in a loss reduction of 68% compared to

last year.

The next big step for the company is the refinancing of their USD 4.27m

loan, which is coming due. The company has already disclosed that they are

in negotiations to convert their loan from short-term to long-term debt.

In the next few quarters, we expect the company to develop new income

verticals, continue to improve their financials and post their first cash

flow positive quarter.

As the cannabis industry matures in the USA, moving from quantity to

quality, Agrios will be positioned in a niche market where their production

costs will rival the lowest in the sector while their quality will be the

best amongst their peers. Agrios' focus on the duplication of the unique

cannabinoids mix generated in each strain could be the key to unlocking

pharmaceutical partnerships. This evolution of the cannabis market into a

more educated and mature sector will most definitely provide Agrios with

growth opportunities.

°