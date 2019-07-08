^

Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.



- von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Unternehmen: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

ISIN: CA00856K1003

Anlass der Studie: Management Interview

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

Interview with Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

GBC AG: Could you please describe the business model of Agrios Global

Holdings (Agrios) and what makes it so unique?

Chris Kennedy: Our business model is based on providing a comprehensive

suite of services to licensed cannabis producers. What makes Agrios so

unique is that we have focused on advancing the innovation in indoor

growing science and have built a data driven agriculture technology

platform that allows us to establish and control optimal growing conditions

to maximize yield and produce consistent product. Today, one of the biggest

challenges for growers is producing consistent product due to the number of

variables that can influence a crops outcome. Agrios' facility is 100% bio

and environmentally controlled, so we are able to replicate exact growing

conditions throughout the cultivation process to produce high-quality

consistent product.

GBC AG: Tell us more about your data driven approach?

Chris Kennedy: Agrios is collecting 100's of millions of data points

throughout the cultivation process on a per strain basis. Sixteen

environmental data points every two seconds, such as - Air temp, humidity

levels, water temp, atmospheric pressure, etc. In addition, we collect

nutrient levels and dosing data points, conduct water reservoir analysis to

measure each strain's nutrient requirements, take tissue samples and do

genetic cannabinoid profile testing. Combined, the data we are collecting

give us a comprehensive view of the plant. The data gives us real-time

insights allowing us to make adjustments during the cultivation process if

necessary, but more importantly provides us the information to correlate

variable impacts to outcomes. Since we are able to control 100% of the

variables throughout the cultivation process, we can begin to manipulate

environmental variables to produce different outcomes. As we collect more

data and continue to research impacts of intentionally introduced plant

stressors, we can begin to identify the levers to influence a strains

cannabinoid profile.

GBC AG: How do you see the current market that you operate in and what kind

of changes do you expect? How is the legal environment?

Chris Kennedy: Washington State is an evolving market projected to reach

$2.28 billion by 2020. Washington is considered to be a mature market which

provides a stable regulatory environment, unlike new US markets which tend

to be more volatile due to constant regulatory updates and rule changes.

Washington is an extremely competitive market and over production has led

to significant price compression, making it difficult for groups that are

not operationally and cost efficient to survive. We have seen massive

consolidation in the market and prices are starting to rebound as a result.

There is a good opportunity for a low-cost producer of high quality

consistent product.

We can expect increased compliance, government involvement and evolving

regulations. I feel our management team's background in heavily regulated

sectors influenced our approach in raising the industry standard from the

beginning. We are well positioned for the changes to come as the market

continues to develop.

From a State level the legal environment is very stable and the industry is

developing rapidly. From a federal level, there is a lot of momentum

towards the legalization effort, especially on the medical side.

GBC AG: How do you see the company positioned in two years?

Chris Kennedy: In two years, Agrios will be a multi-state operator with a

product portfolio and branding strategy to capitalize on both recreational

and medical cannabis markets. Our brands will be known for providing a

reliable experience due to our ability to replicate environments and

growing conditions to grow consistent product. We will have a profitable

model in Washington and will have built out our next gen facility in a new

market with an emphasis on R&D setting the stage for us to broaden the

profile of the company.

GBC AG: What is your vision for the next five years and in the long run?

Chris Kennedy: We believe that the platform we have built and the progress

we have made on producing consistent product puts us in a very unique

position to establish national brands. At the core, we will continue to

focus on advancing the innovation in indoor growing, data science and

automation. The real value in our approach is how fast we are able to learn

because all variables are controlled, the data we collect and our ability

to make real-time adjustments throughout the cultivation process.

We will begin to focus more on the medical cannabis sector due to our

ability to produce consistent product. Recent research is suggesting that

some strains are more effective than others in treating specific

conditions, but it has to do with the total cannabinoid profile of the

flower and the entourage effect of those cannabinoids. If a patient has

success with a particular harvest, it is extremely important to be able to

reproduce that product. Our ability to replicate the growing environment

and conditions allows us to produce consistent product from one harvest to

the next. We look to establish a full brand portfolio of medical products

that offers a reliable consistent experience.

As we build out our next gen facility we will also begin R&D efforts and

explore opportunities associated with other crops. With environmental

variables constantly changing or not being available it is becoming more

challenging to establish consistent food supply. We want to be part of the

solution to this challenge.

GBC AG: Mr. Kennedy, thank you for the discussion.

°