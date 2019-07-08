Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

- von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.



Unternehmen: Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.


ISIN: CA00856K1003



Anlass der Studie: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Interview with Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.



GBC AG: Could you please describe the business model of Agrios Global


Holdings (Agrios) and what makes it so unique?



Chris Kennedy: Our business model is based on providing a comprehensive


suite of services to licensed cannabis producers. What makes Agrios so


unique is that we have focused on advancing the innovation in indoor


growing science and have built a data driven agriculture technology


platform that allows us to establish and control optimal growing conditions


to maximize yield and produce consistent product. Today, one of the biggest


challenges for growers is producing consistent product due to the number of


variables that can influence a crops outcome. Agrios' facility is 100% bio


and environmentally controlled, so we are able to replicate exact growing


conditions throughout the cultivation process to produce high-quality


consistent product.



GBC AG: Tell us more about your data driven approach?



Chris Kennedy: Agrios is collecting 100's of millions of data points


throughout the cultivation process on a per strain basis. Sixteen


environmental data points every two seconds, such as - Air temp, humidity


levels, water temp, atmospheric pressure, etc. In addition, we collect


nutrient levels and dosing data points, conduct water reservoir analysis to


measure each strain's nutrient requirements, take tissue samples and do


genetic cannabinoid profile testing. Combined, the data we are collecting


give us a comprehensive view of the plant. The data gives us real-time


insights allowing us to make adjustments during the cultivation process if


necessary, but more importantly provides us the information to correlate


variable impacts to outcomes. Since we are able to control 100% of the


variables throughout the cultivation process, we can begin to manipulate


environmental variables to produce different outcomes. As we collect more


data and continue to research impacts of intentionally introduced plant


stressors, we can begin to identify the levers to influence a strains


cannabinoid profile.



GBC AG: How do you see the current market that you operate in and what kind


of changes do you expect? How is the legal environment?



Chris Kennedy: Washington State is an evolving market projected to reach


$2.28 billion by 2020. Washington is considered to be a mature market which


provides a stable regulatory environment, unlike new US markets which tend


to be more volatile due to constant regulatory updates and rule changes.


Washington is an extremely competitive market and over production has led


to significant price compression, making it difficult for groups that are


not operationally and cost efficient to survive. We have seen massive


consolidation in the market and prices are starting to rebound as a result.


There is a good opportunity for a low-cost producer of high quality


consistent product.



We can expect increased compliance, government involvement and evolving


regulations. I feel our management team's background in heavily regulated


sectors influenced our approach in raising the industry standard from the


beginning. We are well positioned for the changes to come as the market


continues to develop.



From a State level the legal environment is very stable and the industry is


developing rapidly. From a federal level, there is a lot of momentum


towards the legalization effort, especially on the medical side.



GBC AG: How do you see the company positioned in two years?



Chris Kennedy: In two years, Agrios will be a multi-state operator with a


product portfolio and branding strategy to capitalize on both recreational


and medical cannabis markets. Our brands will be known for providing a


reliable experience due to our ability to replicate environments and


growing conditions to grow consistent product. We will have a profitable


model in Washington and will have built out our next gen facility in a new


market with an emphasis on R&D setting the stage for us to broaden the


profile of the company.




GBC AG: What is your vision for the next five years and in the long run?



Chris Kennedy: We believe that the platform we have built and the progress


we have made on producing consistent product puts us in a very unique


position to establish national brands. At the core, we will continue to


focus on advancing the innovation in indoor growing, data science and


automation. The real value in our approach is how fast we are able to learn


because all variables are controlled, the data we collect and our ability


to make real-time adjustments throughout the cultivation process.



We will begin to focus more on the medical cannabis sector due to our


ability to produce consistent product. Recent research is suggesting that


some strains are more effective than others in treating specific


conditions, but it has to do with the total cannabinoid profile of the


flower and the entourage effect of those cannabinoids. If a patient has


success with a particular harvest, it is extremely important to be able to


reproduce that product. Our ability to replicate the growing environment


and conditions allows us to produce consistent product from one harvest to


the next. We look to establish a full brand portfolio of medical products


that offers a reliable consistent experience.



As we build out our next gen facility we will also begin R&D efforts and


explore opportunities associated with other crops. With environmental


variables constantly changing or not being available it is becoming more


challenging to establish consistent food supply. We want to be part of the


solution to this challenge.



GBC AG: Mr. Kennedy, thank you for the discussion.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18413.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 03.07.2019 (15:00 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 08.07.2019 (09:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






