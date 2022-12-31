Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY




28.04.22 11:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Valuation)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 23.32 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Easy access to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. Significant upside potential due to


the high-growth portfolio. Successful partial divestments and financing


rounds confirm the Group's investment approach.



With this research update we provide a preliminary assessment. The full


Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published soon. Subsequently, we will


update the valuation again and, if possible, include further projects in


the valuation.



Advanced Blockchain AG invests and participates through three areas: (1)


Investments, (2) Holdings and (3) Incubations.



In the area of holdings and incubations, Advanced Blockchain AG works


closely with the companies. Here, the company tries not to spread the


investments broadly, but to focus specifically on a smaller number of


investments. The higher focus is intended to achieve a higher probability


of success. Advanced Blockchain AG not only provides support here in the


form of financial resources, but also helps to successfully implement


blockchain processes. Here, companies benefit from the extensive expertise


of the Advanced Blockchain team and their numerous industry contacts. As


spin-offs are also frequently supported, the Advanced Blockchain Group is


also associated with established companies with a high profile. In addition


to external spin-offs, Advanced Blockchain Group also supports its own


spin-off projects and subsidiaries in the blockchain and decentralization


industry. Through internal support and foundation, numerous processes can


be implemented in a more straightforward manner, while the aforementioned


advantages for the companies continue to exist.



Advanced Blockchain Group relies on extensive internal analysis for its


startups and investments. For example, the company has an investment and


research team of more than ten people who are constantly looking for new


projects. There is also a symbiotic relationship with numerous external


professional investors who can contribute feedback. Provided a potential


project has been identified and the technology behind it has been analyzed,


a meeting will be arranged with the founding team. The Advanced Blockchain


Group can provide extensive support, from providing technical resources,


launch support, audits, investor access, and access to its own research


group.



In addition, Advanced Blockchain Group acts as a venture capitalist through


its subsidiaries. In this area, investments are made not only in startups,


but in all types of companies that seek to use blockchain and


decentralization technology to develop solutions to widespread problems


faced by large, established companies.



Furthermore, Advanced Blockchain invests in blockchain technology companies


offering crypto tokens through its subsidiaries. Thus, consulting services


are partly paid in the form of tokens.



In the incubation space, we have currently identified the following


investments/shareholdings: Bribe, Quasar, Angular, Panoptic, Instrumental,


Pendulum and Warp.



We have examined the valuation approaches of the company with regard to the


individual items and consider them to be comprehensible. In the area of


incubations, valuations were made according to current financing rounds or


according to the last transaction. Furthermore, tokens for consulting and


software services were issued, which correspond to a valuation approach


according to the initial issue. In our opinion, the current fair value of


the incubations (after safety discounts) is around EUR 12 million.



There are 31 different positions in Investments: namely, Maverick,


Sentinel, Alluo, Myso, Etherscore, Polymer, Fractal, Neon Labs, Mekatek,


Fragcolor, Element Finance, Zcloak, Fei Protocol, Backd, Arweave, Obol,


Forest Park, Component, NEAR Protocol, Sigmadex, Composable, Permanent


Ventures, Manta, Light, Moxy, Polkadot, Talisman, SDGX, Contango, Ithil,


Peaq and Apricot.



The most popular may have been the great success of the Polkadot


investment. Thus, in 2017, the company invested for an average of well


below EUR 1 per token and most recently realized most of it. In the


meantime, the price stood at around EUR 47 and according to the management,


the sales were carried out near the highest price.



We have discussed the valuation methods of the investment portfolio with


the management and consider them to be comprehensible. In our opinion,


numerous investment projects are still in the early stages and still show


enormous potential for the future. We currently estimate the value of the


investment portfolio (after risk discounts) at around EUR 35 million.



In the area of holdings, we identified 12 holdings, namely: FinPro AG,


Nakamo.to, FinPro GmbH, Peaq GmbH, Stela Labs Ltd, Tracebloc, Cliso Ltd.,


Brain Network Ltd., Peaq Ltd, Incredulous Ltd., ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN LABS


(DMCC) and ADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN LABS (FZCO).



We currently see Peaq as the main value driver of the Holdings portfolio


and estimate the portfolio to be worth EUR 43 million.



Many of the portfolio positions are still at the beginning and have a great


potential to develop dynamically. In addition, according to our assessment,


there are still unpublished portfolio positions, which can also have a


value-enhancing effect. According to the management, the annual holding


costs are just below EUR 2 million, which we deduct from our portfolio


valuation according to the NAV approach.



In total, we have calculated an enterprise value of around EUR 88 million


according to NAV. With 3.77 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to


a value per share of EUR 23.32. Against the background of the high upside


potential, we assign a BUY rating in our initial valuation.



Note: As soon as the 2021 Annual Report is available, we will expand this


Initial Valuation to the Initial Coverage Study with an updated valuation.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23937.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 28/04/2022 (10:10 am); German Version: 26/04/2022 (04:45 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 28/04/2022 (11:30 am); German Version: 27/04/2022 (09:30 am)


Validity of the target price: until max. 31/12/2022



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Advanced Blockchain


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,84 € 13,58 € 0,26 € +1,91% 28.04./12:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0M93V6 A0M93V 19,00 € 11,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,84 € +1,91%  11:07
München 13,56 € +4,31%  08:01
Stuttgart 13,80 € +3,14%  12:00
Berlin 13,90 € +2,36%  11:59
Xetra 14,00 € +2,34%  11:26
Düsseldorf 13,80 € +2,07%  12:00
Frankfurt 13,64 € +0,59%  10:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
356 BrainCloud wird zu Advanced B. 13.04.22
152 Advanced Blockchain - Berliner . 24.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...