Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG

ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg

Advanced Blockchain AG is a blockchain venture studio focused on promoting,

building, and investing in disruptive technologies including investments in

tokens. Its main markets are thus the venture capital market for companies

active in the blockchain technology with a special focus on the

decentralised finance area and infrastructure projects enabling the web

3.0.

Advanced Blockchain is an innovation hub that is well-diversified in its

portfolio, representing both incubation and investment. The venture studio

arm of Advanced Blockchain operates as a leading incubator of projects

building on top of the Polkadot ecosystem such as Composable Finance.

Advanced Blockchain is not only incubating the most promising projects but

have created and continue to build a diverse portfolio of investments

because of their expertise and their network have allowed them to access

some of the industry's most promising deal flow at an early stage,

including Element Finance, Obol Technologies, and Neon Labs.

The Company's investment strategy pursues two goals: maximize its return on

investments and identify ecosystem synergies. Supporting the most promising

projects with smart capital, enables them to accomplish their mission, in

turn providing the company with a good return on investment. Additionally,

the synergies allow the company to exponentially grow the potential and

capabilities of their portfolio companies through collaborative growth and

integration, as the example of Composable Finance (an incubated project)

securing the 8th Parachain on the Polkadot network by raising over 160

million USD in their crowd loan. This resulted in an implied valuation of

350 million USD for the LAYR Token and therefore, almost 20 million USD for

Advanced Blockchain 2 million USD initial investment alone.

Best entry to Web 3.0 and DeFi

Advanced Blockchain is the first, and oldest publicly traded company on the

German market specialised in blockchain technology. The Company entered the

Frankfurt Exchange in January 2019, when Bitcoin was still trading at

around 3.200 EUR. The Company is led by Michael Geike and Simon Telian, two

successful serial tech entre-preneurs and has now grown to 160 developers

and other team members worldwide working on more than 23 different next

generation DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and Web 3.0 projects.

Leading Board

Michael Geike is a mathematician with over six years' experience as an

investment banker for JP Morgan. He has also led teams of Data Scientists,

focused on optimizing payment algorithms for Zalando, and has co-founded

the first publicly listed Distribut-ed Ledger Technology company, Smart

Equity AG, in 2013. Michael is an advisor to Peaq, a successful spin off

form Advanced Blockchain incubator.

Simon Telian started his career at Dresdner Bank and subsequently worked

for Com-merzbank as executive assistant. After holding various positions at

Rocket Internet and Asia Venture Group, he founded his own company in South

Africa which he later suc-cessfully exited. Most recently, he was

responsible for the operational business for the Swedish edge cloud company

CloudBackend AB.

What is DeFi

Following Bitcoins, which strongest function is to securely record payment,

tokens such as Ether, Cardano, Solana with blockchains go one step further.

These tokens can execute automated programs, called smart contracts, such

as making a payment after a specific event. This is Decentralized Finance

(DeFi) where smart contracts automate manual processes of traditional

finance, such as loans without a middleman (trusted intermediary).

Market

Defining the DeFi market is a challenging task by itself as we do not know

its limit. From helping banks backoffice to managing level 1,2 and 3 money

movement, DeFi is bound to disrupt the legacy banking sector. It will

change forever the way users are lending, borrowing, trading, saving, and

more. With Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and several Government

institutions adopting DeFi, it is not a question of when but rather how

fast. The early adopters have already jumped onboard the train as total

asset locked (measure of token value used for decentralized finance

applications) into the DeFi projects increased to over 68 billion USD

already, from $17bn in August 2020. Companies like Maker is leading the

lending space with over 16 billion USD in Total value locked.

The race is on with digital banking solutions replacing legacy brick and

mortars business model. This change will affect not only customers ways of

accessing services but also, with the creation of new DeFi infrastructures,

protocols, and ecosystems, but transform the role of every stakeholder. In

the DeFi model, anyone with capital becomes market maker, borrower, lender,

and validator.

Business model in a nutshell

Advanced blockchain's strategy is to invest, incubate, and partner with

transformational blockchain ecosystem projects. The company invest usually

between 100.000 EUR up to 2M EUR per project. The Company uses its own

money, made from earlier ventures, to invest in blockchain most promising

projects, protocols, and tokens. They then yield farm these tokens to

maximise earnings and fund new projects.

The Company objective is to identify and capitalise on early financing

seeds for projects that have the higher chance of adoption in the DeFi

space.

Differentiator

The Company competitive advantages towards their peers are the Management

Team and their incubation philosophy once they deployed Capital.

As proven successful entrepreneurs themselves, M. Geike and S. Telian have

encountered first hands the issues of having money pored in an early-stage

company without support and guidance from investors.

To counter this issue, Advanced Blockchain has developed an Ecosystem-as-a-

Service approach, providing full services: from finding qualified

developers, to marketing, etc. to maximise the projects outputs.

Additionally, this leads to building long lasting relationships with the

different projects' executives. In the heated DeFi/Web 3.0 sectors, these

relationships and competences are key factors in getting investment

allocation in the most promising projects.

GBC initial research coverage is coming soon

We are currently working on the Initial Coverage of Advanced Blockchain,

which is coming soon. Based on this, we will start ongoing coverage on

Advanced Blockchain as we believe now is the ideal time to show the

valuation potential in this growth story.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23527.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date (time) of completion: 09.03.2022, 04:52 pm

Date (time) first distribution: 10.03.2022, 11:00 am

