Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):




10.03.22 11:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Advanced Blockchain AG is a blockchain venture studio focused on promoting,


building, and investing in disruptive technologies including investments in


tokens. Its main markets are thus the venture capital market for companies


active in the blockchain technology with a special focus on the


decentralised finance area and infrastructure projects enabling the web


3.0.



Advanced Blockchain is an innovation hub that is well-diversified in its


portfolio, representing both incubation and investment. The venture studio


arm of Advanced Blockchain operates as a leading incubator of projects


building on top of the Polkadot ecosystem such as Composable Finance.



Advanced Blockchain is not only incubating the most promising projects but


have created and continue to build a diverse portfolio of investments


because of their expertise and their network have allowed them to access


some of the industry's most promising deal flow at an early stage,


including Element Finance, Obol Technologies, and Neon Labs.



The Company's investment strategy pursues two goals: maximize its return on


investments and identify ecosystem synergies. Supporting the most promising


projects with smart capital, enables them to accomplish their mission, in


turn providing the company with a good return on investment. Additionally,


the synergies allow the company to exponentially grow the potential and


capabilities of their portfolio companies through collaborative growth and


integration, as the example of Composable Finance (an incubated project)


securing the 8th Parachain on the Polkadot network by raising over 160


million USD in their crowd loan. This resulted in an implied valuation of


350 million USD for the LAYR Token and therefore, almost 20 million USD for


Advanced Blockchain 2 million USD initial investment alone.



Best entry to Web 3.0 and DeFi


Advanced Blockchain is the first, and oldest publicly traded company on the


German market specialised in blockchain technology. The Company entered the


Frankfurt Exchange in January 2019, when Bitcoin was still trading at


around 3.200 EUR. The Company is led by Michael Geike and Simon Telian, two


successful serial tech entre-preneurs and has now grown to 160 developers


and other team members worldwide working on more than 23 different next


generation DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and Web 3.0 projects.



Leading Board


Michael Geike is a mathematician with over six years' experience as an


investment banker for JP Morgan. He has also led teams of Data Scientists,


focused on optimizing payment algorithms for Zalando, and has co-founded


the first publicly listed Distribut-ed Ledger Technology company, Smart


Equity AG, in 2013. Michael is an advisor to Peaq, a successful spin off


form Advanced Blockchain incubator.



Simon Telian started his career at Dresdner Bank and subsequently worked


for Com-merzbank as executive assistant. After holding various positions at


Rocket Internet and Asia Venture Group, he founded his own company in South


Africa which he later suc-cessfully exited. Most recently, he was


responsible for the operational business for the Swedish edge cloud company


CloudBackend AB.



What is DeFi


Following Bitcoins, which strongest function is to securely record payment,


tokens such as Ether, Cardano, Solana with blockchains go one step further.


These tokens can execute automated programs, called smart contracts, such


as making a payment after a specific event. This is Decentralized Finance


(DeFi) where smart contracts automate manual processes of traditional


finance, such as loans without a middleman (trusted intermediary).



Market


Defining the DeFi market is a challenging task by itself as we do not know


its limit. From helping banks backoffice to managing level 1,2 and 3 money


movement, DeFi is bound to disrupt the legacy banking sector. It will


change forever the way users are lending, borrowing, trading, saving, and


more. With Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and several Government


institutions adopting DeFi, it is not a question of when but rather how


fast. The early adopters have already jumped onboard the train as total


asset locked (measure of token value used for decentralized finance


applications) into the DeFi projects increased to over 68 billion USD


already, from $17bn in August 2020. Companies like Maker is leading the


lending space with over 16 billion USD in Total value locked.



The race is on with digital banking solutions replacing legacy brick and


mortars business model. This change will affect not only customers ways of


accessing services but also, with the creation of new DeFi infrastructures,


protocols, and ecosystems, but transform the role of every stakeholder. In


the DeFi model, anyone with capital becomes market maker, borrower, lender,


and validator.



Business model in a nutshell


Advanced blockchain's strategy is to invest, incubate, and partner with


transformational blockchain ecosystem projects. The company invest usually


between 100.000 EUR up to 2M EUR per project. The Company uses its own


money, made from earlier ventures, to invest in blockchain most promising


projects, protocols, and tokens. They then yield farm these tokens to


maximise earnings and fund new projects.



The Company objective is to identify and capitalise on early financing


seeds for projects that have the higher chance of adoption in the DeFi


space.



Differentiator


The Company competitive advantages towards their peers are the Management


Team and their incubation philosophy once they deployed Capital.



As proven successful entrepreneurs themselves, M. Geike and S. Telian have


encountered first hands the issues of having money pored in an early-stage


company without support and guidance from investors.



To counter this issue, Advanced Blockchain has developed an Ecosystem-as-a-


Service approach, providing full services: from finding qualified


developers, to marketing, etc. to maximise the projects outputs.


Additionally, this leads to building long lasting relationships with the


different projects' executives. In the heated DeFi/Web 3.0 sectors, these


relationships and competences are key factors in getting investment


allocation in the most promising projects.



GBC initial research coverage is coming soon


We are currently working on the Initial Coverage of Advanced Blockchain,


which is coming soon. Based on this, we will start ongoing coverage on


Advanced Blockchain as we believe now is the ideal time to show the


valuation potential in this growth story.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23527.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 09.03.2022, 04:52 pm


Date (time) first distribution: 10.03.2022, 11:00 am



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,45 € 13,60 € -0,15 € -1,10% 10.03./12:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0M93V6 A0M93V 21,90 € 11,40 €
Tradegate (RT) 		12,95 € -4,43%  11:56
München 13,45 € +1,51%  08:01
Stuttgart 13,10 € -0,76%  12:30
Xetra 13,45 € -1,10%  12:37
Düsseldorf 12,95 € -1,15%  12:30
Berlin 13,30 € -1,85%  11:59
Frankfurt 13,10 € -2,96%  09:15
