Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):




10.02.22 16:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG



Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG


ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain


ecosystem equipped with a comprehensive team of researchers, developers,


auditors, economists, and mathematicians dedicated to engineering the


future of Web 3.0.



GBC AG: Hello Mr. Geike, can you give me a quick rundown of your company,


your business model, and your strategy.



Michael Geike: Advanced Blockchain AG is a publicly listed blockchain


venture studio and investment holding company focused on promoting,


building, and investing in disruptive technologies. We were amongst the


first investors in Polkadot's seed round, which enables cross-chain


communication in blockchain, since late 2017. That was also the year I co-


founded the company together with Robert Küfner and Florian Reike. We had


been active in the blockchain space as early as 2010, just one year after


Bitcoin's genesis block was mined. Now, the venture studio arm of Advanced


Blockchain operates as a leading incubator of projects building on top of


the Polkadot ecosystem, such as Composable Finance. On top of that, the


venture studio incubates projects like Instrumental Finance, Angular


Finance and Bribe Protocol in the rapid-growing Composable network.


Overall, we see ourselves as the gateway to Web3.



Our companies currently employ more than 150 developers worldwide spanning


diverse disciplines. That equips Advanced Blockchain AG to innovate in


multiple ecosystems across the industry.



It is important to add that we continue to build Advanced Blockchain as an


innovation hub that is well-diversified in its portfolio standings both for


incubation and investments. For instance, Peaq is a Web3 Economy-of-Thing's


startup that enables machine-to-machine communication and payments in a


decentralized and interoperable manner. Peaq is a prime example that


highlights how our research and development efforts span beyond the scope


of the Composable Finance ecosystem, but also aims to bring blockchain


technology to the real-world economy. Peaq spun out of Advanced Blockchain


in 2020 and offer the technology on a Software-as-a-Service basis to well-


known clients in a range of industries including the automotive, IoT and


telecommunications sectors.



Advanced Blockchain is not only incubating the most promising projects, but


we have and continue to create a broad portfolio of investments as our


expertise and network have enabled us to access some of the industry's most


promising deal flow at a very early stage such as Element Finance, Obol


Technologies, and Neon Labs.


GBC AG: What is your competitive advantage over your competitors, and can


you provide an example of how it resulted in a profitable investment?



Michael Geike: As an unparalleled incubator, we generate proprietary deal


flow that other elite investors consistently seek out, serving as a


veritable flywheel for access to best-in-class deals. Our incubated


companies produce more than just outsized returns for our fund - these


teams steadily develop new products and regularly uncover new and vibrant


deals. VCs often say that the best founders bring the best deals - we


embody that very premise, day in, day out.



Another thing that makes us special is our Ecosystem-as-a-Service approach.


Our Ventures Team, sources investments from our large network. They


subsequently work with the Research Team to do due diligence on the


investments and our Incubations Team serves as a company builder in close


cooperation with the two other teams. To support our investments as


effectively as possible, we offer various value-adding services. We


specialized in taking products from ideas to ecosystems, by utilizing our


marketing and content teams. Furthermore, we provide product and design


teams to build the businesses' products and brands, and with our technical


teams, recruiting teams, and growth hacking teams we ensure ongoing


support. The entire structure is made possible through a wide range of


internal researchers, developers, scientists, recruiters, product


designers, project managers and marketers.



If you look at the Polkadot investment we did in 2017, we continued to


engage in the ecosystem. We also invested and incubated our portfolio


company Composable which builds on top of it and received a Polkadot


parachain slot. Furthermore, new protocols start to build on top of the


Composable ecosystem, making our initial investment come full circle.



GBC AG: Blockchain technology and Web 3.0 are unfamiliar to a large portion


of the investment community. How can investing in Advanced Blockchain AG


give them an understandable exposure to these sectors?



Michael Geike: This is a very good question, and it truly comes down to


exactly what you said. Blockchain and Web3 are largely not understood but


offer very attractive investment opportunities that sophisticated investors


cannot ignore. Advanced Blockchain is positioned to be that gateway that


helps investors gain exposure to a portfolio of not only well-vetted but


also well-hedged positions within the complex world of Blockchain.



On top of this, we deploy smart capital as we are heavily involved in


supporting our portfolio companies succeed by deploying our team of experts


and resources for on-going support. We are also ramping up our educational


efforts as we find it vital to clearly explain the thought processes behind


our investment, incubation, and research efforts.



Overall, we have the knowledge and team of experts to succeed with our


well-rounded approach to exposing ourselves to an industry that is not very


well understood by most.



GBC AG: What kind of investment strategy do you use?



Michael Geike: Advanced Blockchain invests, spearheaded by our CIO, Simon


Telian, at every stage of a company's life, not just the start-up phase,


and is particularly interested in investing in companies that use


blockchain and decentralization technology to create solutions to


widespread and enduring problems faced by large, established industry


players.



Advanced Blockchain and our group of companies have an investment and


research team of more than 10 people who are constantly screening the


market for new projects. They also maintain mutually beneficial


relationships with other professional investors. For example, if a project


meets Advanced Blockchain Group's criteria key elements the project as well


as the technology behind it are analyzed. If it passes initial


consideration this is followed by a deep evaluation of the project and an


initial meeting with the founding/management team to discuss the investment


opportunity and to explain the Advanced Blockchain Group's value


proposition. This includes providing technical resources, go-to-market


support, audits, investor introductions and access to the group's research


team. After the first meeting the project is discussed internally, and it


is decided whether this project aligns with Advanced Blockchain Group's


strategic investment goals. If this is the case, a second meeting is


arranged to clarify the investment details and perform thorough due


diligence.



Our investments include decentralized finance (DeFi) and other blockchain


protocols, as well as tokens, which we yield farm to maximize earnings.


Through these investments, we fund additional ventures while supporting


innovative projects in the industry to scale.



Our investment strategy consists of two key goals. One, maximize our return


on investment by supporting the most promising projects with smart capital


to enable them to accomplish their mission, in turn providing us with a


good return on investment as we participate in the growth and success of


the project. Secondly, if applicable, we deploy our team to identify


ecosystem synergies to exponentially grow the potential and capabilities of


our portfolio companies through collaborative growth and integration. As


mentioned before, a big part of our success and strategy is our ability to


invest in deals very early in their lifecycle, as we are uniquely connected


and positioned to be among the first to obtain access to promising deals


within the blockchain space.



GBC AG: In which areas do you think there will be no way around blockchain


technology in the foreseeable future?



Michael Geike: A large part of applications are and will be in the


financial sector - DeFi use cases. As the technology allows values to be


transferred in an automated fashion, financial services can be made more


effective and efficient. For example, cross-border payments can cause fees


of up to 30% or more and take several days to process. Via Distributed-


Ledger-Technologies this can be done practically instantly with nearly no


fees. This potentially brings a 10x improvement for all cross-border


transactions like stock trading, currency trading, remittance payments and


many more. Another exciting use case is the possibility to take a loan


against an asset within a matter of minutes using DeFi applications. For


these processes middlemen (e.g., banks) are no longer needed - Everything


is handled automatically via smart contracts.



Furthermore, NFTs will find application in a wide variety of areas. Be it


for art, certificates, tickets, or rights. In the future, for example, a


young musician no longer needs to rely on a label to kick-off his career,


instead he could simply issue NFTs that represent the rights to his future


royalties and sell those to his early fans. A side effect of that is that


fans who own such an NFT automatically become marketing evangelist's for


the artist, as they have an even greater interest in his commercial


success. In this way, the community and the artist benefit together from a


successful career. This concept can also be applied to filmmakers, artists


or young athletes.



Nevertheless, the technology will inevitably find its application in all


other industries, especially in combination with AI, IoT devices, and


Robotics.



However, a lot of DeFi and NFT infrastructure still needs to be built and


this is where we currently place most of our investment and incubation


efforts.



GBC AG: Advanced Blockchain AG will receive 5% of all tokens for incubation


of Bribe protocol ($BRIBE). What kind of role can $BRIBE play for


decentralized finance?



Michael Geike: Most DeFi DAO's (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations)


nowadays have so-called Governance tokens which can be used, among other


things, to vote on protocol changes. Unfortunately, very few people use


this function, and there are no ways to pass on the voting rights for those


who do not use them. Bribe aims to improve DeFi's governance model by


creating DAO infrastructure tools to incentivize protocol participation.


Depositors stake their governance tokens e.g. Aave in the Bribe pool to


earn income. Bidders borrow the staked votes/tokens to support or reject


governance proposals. This facilitates decentralized governance as it was


meant to be - High participation rates and market-driven decisions.



GBC AG: Can you elaborate the Composable Finance Token-Investment?



Michael Geike: Advanced Blockchain AG helped to incubate and invested US $2


million (Seed) in Composable Finance. In exchange, Advanced Blockchain will


receive 5.7 million Composable Tokens as Seed-Investor which are currently


valued with approximately US $20 million.



Composable Finance has recently successfully secured the 8th Parachain on


the Polkadot network by raising over 160 Million USD in their crowdloan.


Composable's slot provides the incubation now with rights to utilize and


benefit from the Polkadot ecosystem, including a 20% participation rate in


the continuously generated transaction fees of its Parachain until at least


2024. In the vast potential of the Polkadot ecosystem, these fees will


generate significant capital flow, accelerating the development of


Composable. This is an instrumental step towards unlocking the full


potential of Composable Finance as they are now officially part of the


Polkadot network with a current market capitalization of about 26 Billion


USD.



Composable is now one of 11 Parachains connected to Polkadot, whose users


will all have access to the Composable Technology. Advanced Blockchain


expects further profits from this investment by having access to


incubations building on top of the Composable network.



The investment in Composable Finance has been our single-largest to date.


That being said we are deeply involved in the development and continued


growth of Composable and we work closely with their Labs arm to incubate


new projects that play vital roles in the ecosystem. Overall, Composable


Finance embodies our core belief that in order to accomplish true adoption


of blockchain technology, especially in DeFi, we need to enable


interoperability to alleviate the problems that users face as they attempt


to utilize services that are siloed in nature. Composable Finance has a


well-established ecosystem that continues to grow, and we are participating


in all aspects of this ecosystem to showcase our continued support. The


collaboration and involvement in their growth provide us with access to


expand and grow the value of our token portfolio. As projects are


integrated and begin to leverage Composable's technology stack and


infrastructure the overall ecosystem grows and with it the value of the


tokens.



GBC AG: The issue of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important


for investors. How do you take this into account and implement individual


measures in your company and in your investments?



Michael Geike: From an investment point of view, we are planning to invest


more and more into projects and protocols that have a positive impact on


the environment.



In 2021 we invested in SDGx - the first global sustainability asset


marketplace that aims to reverse climate change one transaction at a time.


It seamlessly integrates all carbon compliance markets globally allowing


for quick, safe, and profitable trading of these assets. The SDGX Platform


uses blockchain technology to track carbon, facilitate trading, and verify


compliance.



Additionally, we are a remote-first company with people from over 70


different nations across our subsidiaries. People from every angle of the


world have the same opportunities at Advanced Blockchain to ensure


cognitive diversity within the organization. Furthermore, we actively


empower resourceful operations as I'm a fundamental believer that holistic


sustainable capitalism is the only way to smarter businesses for a better


tomorrow.



GBC AG: Finally, can you share your longer-term outlook? Where will


Advanced Blockchain AG be in 3 to 5 years time?



Michael Geike: Advanced Blockchain will continue to play a key role in


driving widespread adoption of blockchain technology through holistic and


collaborative efforts. We are a gateway for traditional investors to tap


into the world of blockchain. As a venture studio and investor, we are


growing at an incredible rate, as our investments and incubations continue


to scale. We expect that we will strengthen our position as a global


innovation hub for a decentralized future through the years. Advanced


Blockchain aims to continue to grow in numbers, knowledge, and capabilities


and we will continue to push the narrative of diversity and productivity


for ourselves and all our partners and portfolio companies. We have many


plans on our roadmap for the next few years and expect to evolve in our


incubation and investment efforts as we continue to develop and deploy


strategies and solutions that create value for the entire blockchain


ecosystem.



GBC AG: Mr. Geike, thank you for your time.



Note: GBC initial research coverage is coming soon


We are currently working on the initial coverage of an Advanced Blockchain


research report, which should be published soon.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23359.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 10.02.2022, 14:40


Date (time) first distribution: 10.02.2022, 16:00



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet investieren in Uran - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Advanced Blockchain


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,40 € 14,65 € -0,25 € -1,71% 10.02./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0M93V6 A0M93V 22,40 € 8,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,40 € -1,71%  18:06
Düsseldorf 14,65 € +2,45%  17:01
Berlin 14,80 € +1,37%  16:48
Stuttgart 14,50 € +0,35%  17:51
München 15,15 € 0,00%  08:01
Frankfurt 14,60 € -1,02%  14:03
Xetra 14,65 € -1,68%  17:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle (ALB:NYSE)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
343 BrainCloud wird zu Advanced B. 16:13
152 Advanced Blockchain - Berliner . 24.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...