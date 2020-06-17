Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.

Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.

ISIN: KYG0101M1024

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 17.06.2020

Kursziel: USD 1,10 (vorher USD 1,20)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Achiko announces successful capital increase

Achiko today announced the successful completion of a capital increase.



The

company's share capital was increased by kUSD 20.0 from kUSD 91.4 to kUSD

111.4 by issuing 2.0 million bearer shares with a par-value of USD 0.01.

All new shares have been placed at a price of USD 1.00 per share,

substantially above yesterday's closing price of USD 0.22. Gross proceeds

from the capital increase in the amount of USD 2.0 million will be used to

strengthen the equity base and to support the company's organic growth and

the further rollout of its platform strategy. The new shares were

subscribed by major shareholder MNC Group (PT Media Nusantara Citra), one

of Indonesia's largest integrated media groups and also a significant

shareholder in Achiko.

In addition, a USD 2.0 million convertible bond has been announced, to be

completed within 20 days.

Only recently, the company reiterated its guidance and continues to expect

an increase in revenues to USD 50 million and USD 110 million and an

increase in the number of unique users to 5 million and 12 million in 2020e

and 2021e, respectively, which is significantly above our own predictions.

The organic growth expected is mainly based upon two sources: Firstly, on

Achiko's leading e-payment solution in Indonesia which enables the

settlement of credit card payments, online transfers, and e-commerce

transactions without customers being required to have an own bank account

or financial services provider. Secondly, on the planned introduction of

its e-payment services, video games, and messenger services in neighbouring

territories with similar population structures and a similarly low

percentage of bank account holders along with a high Internet penetration

rate.

With this growth story fully intact, in our view, we reiterate our Buy

rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd., but reduce our discounted cash flow

entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target to USD 1.10

from USD 1.20, following the increased number of shares outstanding.

