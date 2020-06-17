Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




17.06.20 17:11
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.



Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.


ISIN: KYG0101M1024



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 17.06.2020


Kursziel: USD 1,10 (vorher USD 1,20)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Achiko announces successful capital increase



Achiko today announced the successful completion of a capital increase.

company's share capital was increased by kUSD 20.0 from kUSD 91.4 to kUSD


111.4 by issuing 2.0 million bearer shares with a par-value of USD 0.01.


All new shares have been placed at a price of USD 1.00 per share,


substantially above yesterday's closing price of USD 0.22. Gross proceeds


from the capital increase in the amount of USD 2.0 million will be used to


strengthen the equity base and to support the company's organic growth and


the further rollout of its platform strategy. The new shares were


subscribed by major shareholder MNC Group (PT Media Nusantara Citra), one


of Indonesia's largest integrated media groups and also a significant


shareholder in Achiko.



In addition, a USD 2.0 million convertible bond has been announced, to be


completed within 20 days.



Only recently, the company reiterated its guidance and continues to expect


an increase in revenues to USD 50 million and USD 110 million and an


increase in the number of unique users to 5 million and 12 million in 2020e


and 2021e, respectively, which is significantly above our own predictions.


The organic growth expected is mainly based upon two sources: Firstly, on


Achiko's leading e-payment solution in Indonesia which enables the


settlement of credit card payments, online transfers, and e-commerce


transactions without customers being required to have an own bank account


or financial services provider. Secondly, on the planned introduction of


its e-payment services, video games, and messenger services in neighbouring


territories with similar population structures and a similarly low


percentage of bank account holders along with a high Internet penetration


rate.



With this growth story fully intact, in our view, we reiterate our Buy


rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd., but reduce our discounted cash flow


entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target to USD 1.10


from USD 1.20, following the increased number of shares outstanding.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21089.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



