Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
30.04.20 09:06
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.
Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.
ISIN: KYG0101M1024
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 30.04.2020
Kursziel: USD 1,20 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
Partnership for a COVID-19 test passport technology
Achiko and TrustScan, a Singapore based technology start-up, have announced
a partnership that will make TrustScan's patent-pending smartphone based
COVID-19 test passport technology available for the Achiko Platform.
In the
partnership, Achiko will take the role of a logistics or execution partner
for TrustScan, providing its users with a digital certificate on their
smartphone whenever they take a COVID-19 test. By making COVID-19 test
results valuable, people will be able to show a current and counterfeit
protected version of their individual test results to hotels, workplaces or
restaurants.
In the future options, contact tracing options for users could be provided
too, given concerns about data privacy will be solved. Beyond COVID-19, the
technology provides for an infrastructure which can then be used for
ticketing or healthcare, among other applications.
Though the market potential could be significant, we have not included the
revenue and earnings impacts in our forecasts yet, (i) for being on the
conservative side with our forecasts, and (ii) for the shares of Achiko
trading already below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset
portfolio, in our view. However, should the ambitious management
expectations be confirmed over the coming months, we believe that further
adjustments to our estimates become necessary. We reiterate our discounted
cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target of
USD 1.20 and our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,544 €
|0,544 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.04./10:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG0101M1024
|A2PQNE
|1,22 €
|0,48 €