Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.

Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.

ISIN: KYG0101M1024

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 30.04.2020

Kursziel: USD 1,20 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Partnership for a COVID-19 test passport technology

Achiko and TrustScan, a Singapore based technology start-up, have announced

a partnership that will make TrustScan's patent-pending smartphone based

COVID-19 test passport technology available for the Achiko Platform.



In the

partnership, Achiko will take the role of a logistics or execution partner

for TrustScan, providing its users with a digital certificate on their

smartphone whenever they take a COVID-19 test. By making COVID-19 test

results valuable, people will be able to show a current and counterfeit

protected version of their individual test results to hotels, workplaces or

restaurants.

In the future options, contact tracing options for users could be provided

too, given concerns about data privacy will be solved. Beyond COVID-19, the

technology provides for an infrastructure which can then be used for

ticketing or healthcare, among other applications.

Though the market potential could be significant, we have not included the

revenue and earnings impacts in our forecasts yet, (i) for being on the

conservative side with our forecasts, and (ii) for the shares of Achiko

trading already below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset

portfolio, in our view. However, should the ambitious management

expectations be confirmed over the coming months, we believe that further

adjustments to our estimates become necessary. We reiterate our discounted

cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target of

USD 1.20 and our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/20633.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°