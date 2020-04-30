Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




30.04.20 09:06
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.



Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.


ISIN: KYG0101M1024



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 30.04.2020


Kursziel: USD 1,20 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Partnership for a COVID-19 test passport technology



Achiko and TrustScan, a Singapore based technology start-up, have announced


a partnership that will make TrustScan's patent-pending smartphone based


COVID-19 test passport technology available for the Achiko Platform.

In the


partnership, Achiko will take the role of a logistics or execution partner


for TrustScan, providing its users with a digital certificate on their


smartphone whenever they take a COVID-19 test. By making COVID-19 test


results valuable, people will be able to show a current and counterfeit


protected version of their individual test results to hotels, workplaces or


restaurants.



In the future options, contact tracing options for users could be provided


too, given concerns about data privacy will be solved. Beyond COVID-19, the


technology provides for an infrastructure which can then be used for


ticketing or healthcare, among other applications.



Though the market potential could be significant, we have not included the


revenue and earnings impacts in our forecasts yet, (i) for being on the


conservative side with our forecasts, and (ii) for the shares of Achiko


trading already below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset


portfolio, in our view. However, should the ambitious management


expectations be confirmed over the coming months, we believe that further


adjustments to our estimates become necessary. We reiterate our discounted


cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target of


USD 1.20 and our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20633.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



