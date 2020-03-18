Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




18.03.20 13:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.



Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.


ISIN: KYG0101M1024



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 18.03.2020


Kursziel: USD 1,20 (bisher USD 1,70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Partnership with Huawei Tech Investment



Achiko and Huawei Tech Investment, a subsidiary of Chinese Huawei


Technologies, announced their intention to partner in providing access to


market and to promote a series of marketing activities.

These marketing


activities range from the consumption of digital inventories of Indonesia's


top 3 telco companies, over the creation of exclusive microsites and cross


promotional campaigns to online and offline activities. With a marketing


budget of up to USD 1 million, the partnership is expected to deliver


revenues of up to USD 15 million in the current fiscal year 2020e.



Given the market position of Huawei Technologies as one of the leading


telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics companies in the


World, the partnership should further improve the reputation of Achiko as


Indonesia's leading Smart payment company, in our view. While the shares


are trading now even below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset


portfolio, in our view, investors seem to not give credit to the future


strategy and portfolio expansion in current depressed asset markets. Should


the ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the coming years,


we believe that Achiko is trading significantly below its intrinsic value


per share. However, considering the current uncertainty on the capital


markets, we have adjusted our discounted cash flow entity model (primary


valuation method) driven price target by assuming higher risk premiums for


transparency and the early stage character of the business model. These


adjustments result in a revised price target of USD 1.20, down from USD


1.70 per share. Despite the significant underperformance versus the Swiss


equity index (-65.3% vs. SMI's -17.7% since beginning of trading in October


2019), we reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd. with an


expected 24 months upside potential for the shares of 140.0%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/20269.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Börsengurus neuer 1.462% Lithium Hot Stock vor Offtake Agreement mit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?
10,3 Mrd. Dollar Lithium - Massives Kaufsignal



Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5151 € 0,5625 € -0,0474 € -8,43% 18.03./15:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG0101M1024 A2PQNE 1,22 € 0,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,5151 € -8,43%  15:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock Europas. 13.250 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 42.150 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

Hemp for Health Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...