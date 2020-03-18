Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.

Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.

ISIN: KYG0101M1024

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 18.03.2020

Kursziel: USD 1,20 (bisher USD 1,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Partnership with Huawei Tech Investment

Achiko and Huawei Tech Investment, a subsidiary of Chinese Huawei

Technologies, announced their intention to partner in providing access to

market and to promote a series of marketing activities.



These marketing

activities range from the consumption of digital inventories of Indonesia's

top 3 telco companies, over the creation of exclusive microsites and cross

promotional campaigns to online and offline activities. With a marketing

budget of up to USD 1 million, the partnership is expected to deliver

revenues of up to USD 15 million in the current fiscal year 2020e.

Given the market position of Huawei Technologies as one of the leading

telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics companies in the

World, the partnership should further improve the reputation of Achiko as

Indonesia's leading Smart payment company, in our view. While the shares

are trading now even below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset

portfolio, in our view, investors seem to not give credit to the future

strategy and portfolio expansion in current depressed asset markets. Should

the ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the coming years,

we believe that Achiko is trading significantly below its intrinsic value

per share. However, considering the current uncertainty on the capital

markets, we have adjusted our discounted cash flow entity model (primary

valuation method) driven price target by assuming higher risk premiums for

transparency and the early stage character of the business model. These

adjustments result in a revised price target of USD 1.20, down from USD

1.70 per share. Despite the significant underperformance versus the Swiss

equity index (-65.3% vs. SMI's -17.7% since beginning of trading in October

2019), we reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd. with an

expected 24 months upside potential for the shares of 140.0%.

