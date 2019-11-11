Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.

Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.

ISIN: KYG0101M1024

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 12.12.2019

Kursziel: USD 1.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 11.11.2019 (vormals n/a)

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Expanding range of services through value-enhancing M&A

We continue to believe that Achiko shares offer a compelling attractive

growth investment opportunity.



While the shares are trading close to the

intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset portfolio, the market does not

give credit to the future strategy and portfolio expansion. Should the

ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the next years, we

believe that Achiko is trading significantly below its intrinsic value.

Therefore, we are confirming our USD 1.70 price target which is based on a

discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method). Given an

expected 65.0% upside compared to yesterday's closing price, we maintain

our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.

Last week, Indonesian EmpatKali announced the licensing of Achiko's digital

financial platform to provide after-pay services on Achiko's digital

financial platform in Indonesia. EmpatKali is a 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

company that offers Indonesian consumers an interest-free loan for the

purchase of consumer goods. This form of credit financing is particularly

suitable for 85% of Indonesian Muslims, who are for religious reasons not

allowed to use interest-dependent financial products. In the future, users

of the EmpatKali service will be able to use Achiko's digital financial

services platform as a method of payment, and users of the Achiko app will

be able to access EmpatKali's after-pay services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Achiko will invest USD 0.1 million in

EmpatKali in the form of a convertible bond. A conversion ratio into

EmpatKali shares has not been finalized yet. The interest free convertible

bond converts at a 20% discount to the next financing round of EmpatKali.

After conversion, we expect Achiko's ownership in EmpatKali to be 30-40%.

We consider the strategic acquisition of EmpatKali to be value-enhancing

for Achiko. Attaching a 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service will expand the range

of services, from games to ecommerce and other services. Over the medium

term, this should positively impact Achiko's footprint and offer additional

margin opportunities for the company.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19745.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

°