Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.



Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.


ISIN: KYG0101M1024



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 12.12.2019


Kursziel: USD 1.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 11.11.2019 (vormals n/a)


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Expanding range of services through value-enhancing M&A



We continue to believe that Achiko shares offer a compelling attractive


growth investment opportunity.

While the shares are trading close to the


intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset portfolio, the market does not


give credit to the future strategy and portfolio expansion. Should the


ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the next years, we


believe that Achiko is trading significantly below its intrinsic value.


Therefore, we are confirming our USD 1.70 price target which is based on a


discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method). Given an


expected 65.0% upside compared to yesterday's closing price, we maintain


our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.



Last week, Indonesian EmpatKali announced the licensing of Achiko's digital


financial platform to provide after-pay services on Achiko's digital


financial platform in Indonesia. EmpatKali is a 'Buy Now, Pay Later'


company that offers Indonesian consumers an interest-free loan for the


purchase of consumer goods. This form of credit financing is particularly


suitable for 85% of Indonesian Muslims, who are for religious reasons not


allowed to use interest-dependent financial products. In the future, users


of the EmpatKali service will be able to use Achiko's digital financial


services platform as a method of payment, and users of the Achiko app will


be able to access EmpatKali's after-pay services.



Under the terms of the agreement, Achiko will invest USD 0.1 million in


EmpatKali in the form of a convertible bond. A conversion ratio into


EmpatKali shares has not been finalized yet. The interest free convertible


bond converts at a 20% discount to the next financing round of EmpatKali.


After conversion, we expect Achiko's ownership in EmpatKali to be 30-40%.



We consider the strategic acquisition of EmpatKali to be value-enhancing


for Achiko. Attaching a 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service will expand the range


of services, from games to ecommerce and other services. Over the medium


term, this should positively impact Achiko's footprint and offer additional


margin opportunities for the company.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19745.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



