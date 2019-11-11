Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
12.12.19 08:36
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.
Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.
ISIN: KYG0101M1024
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 12.12.2019
Kursziel: USD 1.70
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 11.11.2019 (vormals n/a)
Analyst: Peter Hasler
Expanding range of services through value-enhancing M&A
We continue to believe that Achiko shares offer a compelling attractive
growth investment opportunity.
While the shares are trading close to the
intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset portfolio, the market does not
give credit to the future strategy and portfolio expansion. Should the
ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the next years, we
believe that Achiko is trading significantly below its intrinsic value.
Therefore, we are confirming our USD 1.70 price target which is based on a
discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method). Given an
expected 65.0% upside compared to yesterday's closing price, we maintain
our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.
Last week, Indonesian EmpatKali announced the licensing of Achiko's digital
financial platform to provide after-pay services on Achiko's digital
financial platform in Indonesia. EmpatKali is a 'Buy Now, Pay Later'
company that offers Indonesian consumers an interest-free loan for the
purchase of consumer goods. This form of credit financing is particularly
suitable for 85% of Indonesian Muslims, who are for religious reasons not
allowed to use interest-dependent financial products. In the future, users
of the EmpatKali service will be able to use Achiko's digital financial
services platform as a method of payment, and users of the Achiko app will
be able to access EmpatKali's after-pay services.
Under the terms of the agreement, Achiko will invest USD 0.1 million in
EmpatKali in the form of a convertible bond. A conversion ratio into
EmpatKali shares has not been finalized yet. The interest free convertible
bond converts at a 20% discount to the next financing round of EmpatKali.
After conversion, we expect Achiko's ownership in EmpatKali to be 30-40%.
We consider the strategic acquisition of EmpatKali to be value-enhancing
for Achiko. Attaching a 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service will expand the range
of services, from games to ecommerce and other services. Over the medium
term, this should positively impact Achiko's footprint and offer additional
margin opportunities for the company.
