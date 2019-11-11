Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Indonesia's Leading Smart Payment Company
We are initiating research coverage of Achiko with a Buy recommendation and
a USD 1.70 price target. Our target price is based on a discounted cash
flow entity model (primary valuation method).
Founded last year, Achiko is a holding company that acquires equity stakes
in companies that provide consumers with secure and convenient e-payment
solutions for purchasing digital goods. At the core of this business is the
Indonesia-based Mimopay Group, a proprietary platform technology, which has
provided payment services since 2012 and has been wholly owned by Achiko
since last year. Logging 450,000 transactions per month and approximately
0.2 million unique users, Mimopay considers itself the leading e-payment
aggregator in Indonesia. Using this payment services platform, Achiko
concentrates on the segment of the Indonesian population that is active
online but has neither a bank account nor a debit or credit card. The
fintech company enables this substantial segment of the population-
estimates indicate this category includes more than 51% of the
approximately 262 million inhabitants of Indonesia-to settle payments
through various offline and online channels in order to purchase digital
goods. The company's business activities currently focus on selling and re-
selling in-game items in what are known as social media games.
Achiko however is about more than payment. The present plans include
building a messenger service for the Southeast Asian market and providing
support to video game publishers entering the Indonesian market. However,
both business models are still in the development stage, and we do not
expect substantial initial revenues until the coming financial year 2020e
at the earliest.
After its successful debut in Indonesia, Achiko will next introduce smart
payment services, followed by video game and messenger services in markets
with a similar population structure and a similarly low percentage of bank
account holders along with a high Internet penetration rate. The primary
focus of the expansion strategy is entering the market in Myanmar, then
Vietnam, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries; in the
medium term, the company also anticipates expanding into India, China and
even the Western European countries.
