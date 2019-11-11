Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.





Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.

ISIN: KYG0101M1024

Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 11.11.2019

Kursziel: USD 1,70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Indonesia's Leading Smart Payment Company

We are initiating research coverage of Achiko with a Buy recommendation and

a USD 1.70 price target. Our target price is based on a discounted cash

flow entity model (primary valuation method).

Founded last year, Achiko is a holding company that acquires equity stakes

in companies that provide consumers with secure and convenient e-payment

solutions for purchasing digital goods. At the core of this business is the

Indonesia-based Mimopay Group, a proprietary platform technology, which has

provided payment services since 2012 and has been wholly owned by Achiko

since last year. Logging 450,000 transactions per month and approximately

0.2 million unique users, Mimopay considers itself the leading e-payment

aggregator in Indonesia. Using this payment services platform, Achiko

concentrates on the segment of the Indonesian population that is active

online but has neither a bank account nor a debit or credit card. The

fintech company enables this substantial segment of the population-

estimates indicate this category includes more than 51% of the

approximately 262 million inhabitants of Indonesia-to settle payments

through various offline and online channels in order to purchase digital

goods. The company's business activities currently focus on selling and re-

selling in-game items in what are known as social media games.

Achiko however is about more than payment. The present plans include

building a messenger service for the Southeast Asian market and providing

support to video game publishers entering the Indonesian market. However,

both business models are still in the development stage, and we do not

expect substantial initial revenues until the coming financial year 2020e

at the earliest.

After its successful debut in Indonesia, Achiko will next introduce smart

payment services, followed by video game and messenger services in markets

with a similar population structure and a similarly low percentage of bank

account holders along with a high Internet penetration rate. The primary

focus of the expansion strategy is entering the market in Myanmar, then

Vietnam, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries; in the

medium term, the company also anticipates expanding into India, China and

even the Western European countries.

