Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




11.11.19 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.



Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd.


ISIN: KYG0101M1024



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 11.11.2019


Kursziel: USD 1,70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Indonesia's Leading Smart Payment Company



We are initiating research coverage of Achiko with a Buy recommendation and


a USD 1.70 price target. Our target price is based on a discounted cash


flow entity model (primary valuation method).



Founded last year, Achiko is a holding company that acquires equity stakes


in companies that provide consumers with secure and convenient e-payment


solutions for purchasing digital goods. At the core of this business is the


Indonesia-based Mimopay Group, a proprietary platform technology, which has


provided payment services since 2012 and has been wholly owned by Achiko


since last year. Logging 450,000 transactions per month and approximately


0.2 million unique users, Mimopay considers itself the leading e-payment


aggregator in Indonesia. Using this payment services platform, Achiko


concentrates on the segment of the Indonesian population that is active


online but has neither a bank account nor a debit or credit card. The


fintech company enables this substantial segment of the population-


estimates indicate this category includes more than 51% of the


approximately 262 million inhabitants of Indonesia-to settle payments


through various offline and online channels in order to purchase digital


goods. The company's business activities currently focus on selling and re-


selling in-game items in what are known as social media games.



Achiko however is about more than payment. The present plans include


building a messenger service for the Southeast Asian market and providing


support to video game publishers entering the Indonesian market. However,


both business models are still in the development stage, and we do not


expect substantial initial revenues until the coming financial year 2020e


at the earliest.



After its successful debut in Indonesia, Achiko will next introduce smart


payment services, followed by video game and messenger services in markets


with a similar population structure and a similarly low percentage of bank


account holders along with a high Internet penetration rate. The primary


focus of the expansion strategy is entering the market in Myanmar, then


Vietnam, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries; in the


medium term, the company also anticipates expanding into India, China and


even the Western European countries.



