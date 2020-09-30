Original-Research: Achiko AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Sell

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Achiko AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko AG



Unternehmen: Achiko AG


ISIN: CH0522213468



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Sell


seit: 30.09.2020


Kursziel: CHF 0,03 (bisher USD 1,10)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.09.2020, vormals Buy


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Where has the business model gone? Downgrade to Sell



The half-year report shows that not much has remained of the original core


business with which Achiko went public in 2019. Revenues in the first half


of 2020 amounted to USD 2.7 million, compared to USD 3.6 million in the


same period last year (-24.6% YoY). While no explanation was given for the


drop in sales, Achiko is, according to our estimates, also far from


reaching the guidance published only in April 2020, which had envisaged


sales of USD 50 million for 2020e and has not been revoked since then.

In


our view, this not only raises the question if Achiko's management board


has fulfilled its disclosure obligations that must be complied with since


listing commenced at the SIX Swiss Exchange, but also whether the payment


subdivision, which was a crucial part of the equity story at the time of


the IPO, ever had a competitive set-up. Notwithstanding the unsatisfactory


earnings performance of the former core business, management has in our


view been speculating about expanding the single-product payments business


into a 'global, multifaceted payments, entertainment, health and community


platform' even in its most recent company presentations. However, apart


from the extensive use of media buzzwords such as 'platform strategy' or


'ecosystem for growth', which according to the management are supposed to


address a market of 2.6 billion people within the next three years, not


much of these expansions plans seem to be left.



In view of what has been achieved so far, we do not give the current


management any further credibility that it will succeed in entering a new


market with its 'telehealth platform'. Rather, we consider the aspired


entry into the SARS CoV-2 testing ('Gumnuts') and an ecosystem called Teman


Sehat, translated 'Health Buddy', for which management has not even tried


to explain how revenues or profits would be generated, as a further attempt


to occupy buzzwords hyped up on the stock exchange and thus artificially


generating demand in the share.



Accordingly, we are drastically reducing our earnings estimates, which have


so far been described by the management as 'dramatically conservative'.


Instead of USD 22.5 million, we now expect 2020e revenues of USD 5.9


million (-74.0% vs. our previous estimates). With this, Achiko is far from


becoming profitable in the current and the following fiscal year, in our


view. After reworking our financial model, we are deriving a price target


of CHF 0.03 (previously USD 1.10) from our three-phase discounted cash flow


model. Compared to the last closing price of CHF 0.47, this represents an


expected price risk of -93.5%. We therefore cut our rating to Sell from


Buy.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21682.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



