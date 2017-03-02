Orient Paper Q4 Profit Surges 66%

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.17 14:30
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Orient Paper Inc. (ONP), a China-based maker of diversified paper products, reported a 66 percent surge in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, while revenues declined.


The company's fourth-quarter net income rose to $3.6 million or $0.17 per share from $2.2 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year period.


However, revenue for the quarter declined 10.6 percent to $31.4 million from $35.1 million in the same period last year.


Looking ahead, Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Paper, said, "While the uptick in prices for paper products and the stabilization of order trend in recent months give us reasons to be optimistic, we remain cautious on the 2017 outlook as slowing GDP growth trend and government's heightened effort to combat pollution likely to continue to take a toll on the paper industry in the near term."


