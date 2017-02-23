Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Orange":
 Rohstoffe      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Orange FY16 Net Profit Up 10.7%; Sees EBITDA Growth In FY17




23.02.17 08:25
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported fiscal 2016 net income for the year attributable to equity holders of the group of 2.94 billion euros, up 10.7 percent from 2.65 billion euros in the prior year.


Adjusted EBITDA for the year increased 1.3 percent from last year on a comparable basis to 12.68 billion euros.


Revenues for the year rose to 40.92 billion euros from 40.24 billion euros last year, up 1.7 percent on a historical basis. On a comparable basis, revenues increased 0.6 percent.


Looking ahead to 2017, Orange expects adjusted EBITDA to be higher than in 2016 on a comparable basis.


The Group confirmed the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for 2016. An interim dividend for 2016 of 0.20 euros per share was paid on 7 December 2016 and the balance of 0.40 euros per share will be paid on 14 June.


The Group expects to propose a dividend of 0.65 euros per share for 2017 and plans to pay an interim dividend for 2017 of 0.25 euros per share in September.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,66 € 14,602 € 0,058 € +0,40% 23.02./10:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000133308 906849 16,59 € 12,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,751 € +0,37%  10:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,46 $ +2,72%  17.02.17
Hamburg 14,795 € +2,18%  08:13
Berlin 14,81 € +1,65%  08:08
Düsseldorf 14,81 € +1,61%  08:41
Hannover 14,795 € +1,54%  08:13
München 14,755 € +1,06%  08:05
Frankfurt 14,66 € +0,40%  09:40
Stuttgart 14,513 € -0,99%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Orange-Dividende 18.04.16
10 Orange - Fundamental 22.12.15
1528 France Telekom - Investment K. 24.10.14
453 ORANGE (ehem. France Teleco. 07.05.14
28 Französische Quellensteuer 09.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...