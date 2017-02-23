Orange FY16 Net Profit Up 10.7%; Sees EBITDA Growth In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Orange":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported fiscal 2016 net income for the year attributable to equity holders of the group of 2.94 billion euros, up 10.7 percent from 2.65 billion euros in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA for the year increased 1.3 percent from last year on a comparable basis to 12.68 billion euros.

Revenues for the year rose to 40.92 billion euros from 40.24 billion euros last year, up 1.7 percent on a historical basis. On a comparable basis, revenues increased 0.6 percent.

Looking ahead to 2017, Orange expects adjusted EBITDA to be higher than in 2016 on a comparable basis.

The Group confirmed the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for 2016. An interim dividend for 2016 of 0.20 euros per share was paid on 7 December 2016 and the balance of 0.40 euros per share will be paid on 14 June.

The Group expects to propose a dividend of 0.65 euros per share for 2017 and plans to pay an interim dividend for 2017 of 0.25 euros per share in September.

