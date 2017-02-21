Erweiterte Funktionen

Orange Business Services Signs Consulting Deal With MEEZA In Qatar




21.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Business Services (ORAN) Tuesday said it signed a multimillion dollar consulting deal with MEEZA, a Qatari managed services provider.

As per the agreement, Orange will deliver the majority of smart services and applications at Msheireb Downtown Doha, a flagship smart cities development in Qatar and in the Region.


Msheireb Downtown Doha is an 800,000 square meters to be completed in six phases through 2018.


Within the framework of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Msheireb Properties aims to develop real estate projects in Qatar that combine modernity and local tradition.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,476 € 14,334 € 0,142 € +0,99% 21.02./14:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000133308 906849 16,58 € 12,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,476 € +0,99%  14:39
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,46 $ +2,72%  17.02.17
Stuttgart 14,48 € +1,26%  14:11
München 14,585 € +0,59%  08:08
Frankfurt 14,505 € +0,42%  14:19
Hamburg 14,50 € +0,14%  08:15
Hannover 14,50 € +0,14%  08:15
Düsseldorf 14,405 € -0,55%  08:14
Berlin 14,325 € -1,10%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
