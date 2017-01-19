Erweiterte Funktionen

Oracle To Buy Apiary




19.01.17 14:07
dpa-AFX


REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle said that it agreed to acquire Apiary, whose pioneering APIFlow solution provides the framework and tools for developing application programming interfaces or APIs that share enterprise services and data and help create modern, cloud-based applications and experiences.


Apiary has helped companies create hundreds of thousands of APIs and products that their customers and partners love to use. APIFlow spans the API creation lifecycle, including design, governance, testing, and documentation, while supporting API Blueprint and OpenAPI industry standards.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



