Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UnitedHealth Group":
 Aktien      OS    


Optum And Surgical Care Affiliates To Merge




09.01.17 12:23
dpa-AFX


MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.

(SCAI) announced an agreement which calls for the acquisition of SCA's outstanding common stock for $57.00 per share. SCA will become part of the OptumCare platform, which serves millions of consumers annually through 20,000 affiliated physicians and hundreds of care facilities. The fixed price of $57.00 per share will be funded between 51 percent and 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group common stock, with the final percentage to be determined at UnitedHealth Group's option and the remainder in cash.


UnitedHealth expects the transaction to close during the first half of 2017, and is expected to be neutral to the company's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
153,83 € 154,22 € -0,39 € -0,25% 09.01./13:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US91324P1021 869561 157,92 € 96,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		153,83 € -0,25%  13:33
Düsseldorf 153,98 € +0,89%  12:03
Hamburg 153,89 € +0,69%  08:13
Hannover 153,89 € +0,69%  08:13
Xetra 153,90 € +0,36%  11:27
München 153,98 € +0,21%  08:00
Berlin 154,28 € +0,10%  12:21
NYSE 162,41 $ 0,00%  06.01.17
Stuttgart 154,13 € -0,09%  08:17
Frankfurt 153,094 € -0,10%  13:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 UnitedHealth Group 22.12.16
35 Gesundheitsreform USA 06.03.16
4 UnitedHealth 26.12.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...