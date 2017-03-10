Openreach To Become Legally Separate Company Within BT Group

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BT Group":

L, BT) and Ofcom have reached agreement on a long-term regulatory settlement that will see Openreach become a distinct, legally separate company with its own Board, within the BT Group. Openreach Limited will have its own branding, which will not feature the BT logo.

BT Group said the agreement will provide it with greater regulatory clarity and certainty which is vital for investment. Openreach will be free to explore alternative co-investment models in private with third parties.

Gavin Patterson, BT Chief Executive, said: "I believe this agreement will serve the long-term interests of millions of UK households, businesses and service providers that rely on our infrastructure. It will also end a period of uncertainty for our people and support further investment in the UK's digital infrastructure. We have listened to criticism of our business and as a result are willing to make fundamental changes to the way Openreach will work in the future."

The Openreach CEO will report into the Openreach Chairman, with accountability to the BT Group Chief Executive with regards to certain legal and fiduciary duties that are consistent with BT's responsibilities as a listed company. BT Group said the transfer of around 32,000 employees, under TUPE regulations, will be one of the largest such transfers in UK corporate history. It will take place once the agreement has been implemented and pension arrangements are in place for these employees. Openreach will manage and operate its assets and trading but ownership of those assets and trading will remain with BT.

