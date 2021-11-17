Erweiterte Funktionen



OpGen - FDA clearance a step forward




17.11.21 12:05
Edison Investment Research

With the recent 510(k) clearance of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in bacterial isolates, OpGen has reached the next stage of its corporate evolution. As a reminder, the panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens and provides genomic profile data much quicker than traditional methods (2.5 hours versus one to four days).

Aktuell
Jetzt vom Uranboom profitieren: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,65 $ 1,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.11./15:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68373L3078 A2PQ6B 4,37 $ 1,64 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,487 € +1,64%  14:24
München 1,483 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq 1,65 $ 0,00%  15:46
NYSE 1,65 $ -0,90%  15:46
Berlin 1,464 € -2,20%  15:39
Düsseldorf 1,429 € -2,86%  15:00
AMEX 1,66 $ -2,92%  16.11.21
Stuttgart 1,438 € -3,10%  08:02
Frankfurt 1,42 € -3,53%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Aktiensplit und Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
43 OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B) 04.10.21
3 Opgen: results in hours instead. 29.07.21
11 OpGen geht up! +72,70% 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...