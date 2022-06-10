Erweiterte Funktionen
OpGen - Expanding presence in the Middle East
10.06.22 12:50
Edison Investment Research
OpGen has announced plans to commercialize its Unyvero portfolio in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar through a new distribution agreement with Leader Life Sciences (LLS). This approach is similar to the company’s European roll-out, leveraging local networks to expand and strengthen Unyvero’s presence. Regulatory approval/product registration will be required in both markets before product launch, which will be initiated and managed by LLS. The three-year distribution agreement can be extended in annual increments and there is a minimum commitment for LLS to purchase at least eight Unyvero systems and unspecified numbers of cartridges (reflecting c $1m in transfer price-based revenues to OpGen).
