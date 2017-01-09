Onvia Names Russ Mann As President And CEO
09.01.17 15:40
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Onvia (ONVI) said that it has appointed Russ Mann as its new President and CEO as well as member of the Board.
Mann had been CEO of Covario, a venture-backed search marketing software and services company with globally recognized enterprise clients. There, he grew the gross billings, patented several analytics innovations, and completed three software company acquisitions; the company was later acquired by Dentsu Aegis. Mann currently serves on the Board of Ooma.
Mann joins Onvia from Outerwall, recently taken private by Apollo Equity for $1.6 billion, where he led the turnaround and growth in profitability for the Gazelle e-commerce group, a marketplace for buying and selling recycled electronics. Previously, he was CMO of Nintex.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,55 $
|4,55 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.01./16:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68338T4031
|691447
|5,25 $
|3,26 $