Erweiterte Funktionen



Onvia Names Russ Mann As President And CEO




09.01.17 15:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Onvia (ONVI) said that it has appointed Russ Mann as its new President and CEO as well as member of the Board.


Mann had been CEO of Covario, a venture-backed search marketing software and services company with globally recognized enterprise clients. There, he grew the gross billings, patented several analytics innovations, and completed three software company acquisitions; the company was later acquired by Dentsu Aegis. Mann currently serves on the Board of Ooma.


Mann joins Onvia from Outerwall, recently taken private by Apollo Equity for $1.6 billion, where he led the turnaround and growth in profitability for the Gazelle e-commerce group, a marketplace for buying and selling recycled electronics. Previously, he was CMO of Nintex.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,55 $ 4,55 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.01./16:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68338T4031 691447 5,25 $ 3,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,234 € +0,02%  09:41
Nasdaq 4,55 $ 0,00%  06.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...