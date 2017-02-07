Omnicom Group Inc. Announces 6% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
07.02.17 12:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc.
(OMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $348.7 million, or $1.47 per share. This was up from $328.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $4.24 billion. This was up from $4.15 billion last year.
Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $348.7 Mln. vs. $328.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,914 €
|80,972 €
|-0,058 €
|-0,07%
|07.02./13:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6819191064
|871706
|83,85 €
|61,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,371 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|München
|80,91 €
|+2,69%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|80,98 €
|+2,62%
|09:44
|Berlin
|80,87 €
|+2,60%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|80,924 €
|+1,55%
|08:05
|NYSE
|87,39 $
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|80,914 €
|-0,07%
|08:52
