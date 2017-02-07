Erweiterte Funktionen



Omnicom Group Inc. Announces 6% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




07.02.17 12:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $348.7 million, or $1.47 per share. This was up from $328.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $4.24 billion. This was up from $4.15 billion last year.


Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $348.7 Mln. vs. $328.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,914 € 80,972 € -0,058 € -0,07% 07.02./13:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6819191064 871706 83,85 € 61,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,371 € 0,00%  03.02.17
München 80,91 € +2,69%  08:00
Düsseldorf 80,98 € +2,62%  09:44
Berlin 80,87 € +2,60%  08:08
Stuttgart 80,924 € +1,55%  08:05
NYSE 87,39 $ 0,00%  06.02.17
Frankfurt 80,914 € -0,07%  08:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Omnicom Group Inc (WKN: 871. 24.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...