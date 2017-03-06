Olive Oil Lawsuit Against Dr. Oz Dismissed

Erweiterte Funktionen


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - A lawsuit against Dr. Oz alleging that the popular talk show host made negative statements about imported olive oil on his show has been dismissed.


The North American Olive Oil Association had filed a lawsuit against Oz last November in the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta claiming that he violated a Georgia food libel law after making false statements in his talk show about the "quality and purity of olive oil sold in supermarkets in the United States, including but not limited to imported olive oils."


"The statements made on The Dr. Oz Show caused harm to plaintiff's business, including the Quality Seal Program, and to plaintiff's reputation and ability to continue its work," the complaint said.


Dr Oz on his show had said that that 80 percent of the extra virgin olive oil imported into the country "isn't the real deal" and "may even be fake."


The group also pointed out that Oz did not disclose that the featured guest on the show Maia Hirschbein was employed by the California Olive Ranch, which competes directly with foreign olive oil makers.


However, the court dismissed the lawsuit based on Anti-SLAPP law that shields people from having their free speech limited through abuse of the judicial process.


