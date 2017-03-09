Old Mutual FY Pre-Tax Profit Edges Up

Erweiterte Funktionen


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based insurer Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) Thursday reported that its IFRS profit before tax for the full year edged up 1 percent to 1.216 billion pounds.

The company noted that results for the last year are restated.


Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent slid to 570 million pounds or 11.6 pence per share from last year's 614 million pounds or 12.2 pence per share.


Adjusted operating profit, or AOP, on a pre-tax basis, was broadly flat at 1.7 billion pounds, and AOP earnings per share was 19.4 pence, broadly flat with last year's 19.3 pence.


Total revenue for the year rose to 18.696 billion pounds from 13.207 billion pounds recorded last year.


In addition, the company announced second interim dividend for 2016 of 3.39 pence, under the new policy, to be paid on 28 April 2017.


