Oil Unable To Hold $54 Ahead Of U.S. Rig Count




03.02.17 14:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were slightly higher Friday, staying in a stubborn trading range ahead of U.

S. rig count numbers from Baker Hughes.


Domestic energy companies have added rigs at a furious pace this winter, re-installing dozens of platforms pulled during the 2015 oil market crash.


Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that state-owned Aramco boosted its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 30 cents to 15 cents a barrel more than the regional benchmark.


The Saudis are hoping to extract more revenues as they trim supplies in accordance with the OPEC-Russia pact.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 17 cents at $53.71 a barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



