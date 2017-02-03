Oil Unable To Hold $54 Ahead Of U.S. Rig Count

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were slightly higher Friday, staying in a stubborn trading range ahead of U.



S. rig count numbers from Baker Hughes.

Domestic energy companies have added rigs at a furious pace this winter, re-installing dozens of platforms pulled during the 2015 oil market crash.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that state-owned Aramco boosted its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 30 cents to 15 cents a barrel more than the regional benchmark.

The Saudis are hoping to extract more revenues as they trim supplies in accordance with the OPEC-Russia pact.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 17 cents at $53.71 a barrel.

