Erweiterte Funktionen


Oil Trims Early Gains, China Output To Fall




17.01.17 21:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday, but well off the best levels of the session amid lingering doubts that OPEC quotas will re-balance the oil market.


As for Saudi Arabia, its oil minister says the top producer in the Middle East is optimistic that OPEC nations will comply with an November agreement to cap output.


China reduced its production outlook by 7 percent, giving oil a bit of a boost today.


"China's domestic crude output decline will certainly help OPEC's plan to reduce global supply," Nelson Wang, a Hong Kong-based oil and gas analyst at CLSA, told Bloomberg.


However, analysts say the global supply glut may prove stubborn if U.S. and other non-OPEC producers turn on the spigot.


Feb. WTI oil edged up by 11 cents, or 0.2%, to end at $52.48/bbl.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:36 , dpa-AFX
United Continental Holdings Inc. Reports 40% [...]
21:36 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Show Notable Move Back To The U [...]
21:23 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen steigen - Sichere Anlagen wegen [...]
21:06 , dpa-AFX
American Airlines' Allergy Policy Under Fire
21:01 , dpa-AFX
Oil Trims Early Gains, China Output To Fall
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...