Oil Trims Early Gains, China Output To Fall

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Tuesday, but well off the best levels of the session amid lingering doubts that OPEC quotas will re-balance the oil market.





As for Saudi Arabia, its oil minister says the top producer in the Middle East is optimistic that OPEC nations will comply with an November agreement to cap output.

China reduced its production outlook by 7 percent, giving oil a bit of a boost today.

"China's domestic crude output decline will certainly help OPEC's plan to reduce global supply," Nelson Wang, a Hong Kong-based oil and gas analyst at CLSA, told Bloomberg.

However, analysts say the global supply glut may prove stubborn if U.S. and other non-OPEC producers turn on the spigot.

Feb. WTI oil edged up by 11 cents, or 0.2%, to end at $52.48/bbl.

