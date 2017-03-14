Oil Hugs $48 As OPEC Acknowledges U.S. Glut

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday as markets braced for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and U.



S. oil inventories data.

The Fed is all but certain to raise rates tomorrow, but questions linger about how aggressively they will tighten over the course of the year.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute will release its oil inventories report this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil stockpiles have surges to record highs over the past few months, as domestic producers have added active rigs at a breakneck pace.

OPEC today acknowledged "growing US output and stubbornly high stockpiles kept price gains in check and contained prices within a tight range".

WTI light sweet crude oil was down 20 cents at $48.22 a barrel, having touched the lowest since November.

